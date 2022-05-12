Why the Fed wants corporate America to have a hiring freeze: Morning Brief

Ethan Wolff-Mann
·Chief-of-staff
·5 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Today's newsletter is by Ethan Wolff-Mann, a senior writer. Follow him on Twitter @ewolffmann.

The chorus of those wanting a weaker labor market is getting louder and louder.

After the recent job numbers were released last week, Bank of America analysts said in a note they are essentially "rooting against the home team" and hope the numbers stop being so strong. As higher wages contribute to inflation, the Federal Reserve appears to agree.

“Chair Powell keeps mentioning the relationship between the high level of job openings and wage/price inflation,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek, wrote in a newsletter on Tuesday. “He’s not talking to investors. He’s talking to corporate America, and his goal is to have companies essentially institute a hiring freeze and end the cycle of paying up for new hires.”

Wednesday's economic release of consumer prices (CPI) showed inflation rose more slowly in April (8.3%) compared to March (8.5%). While the report was expected to have shown a March peak, there wasn't much good news.

"[Substantial] declines in the annual rate of inflation are unlikely to materialize until there are significant improvements in geopolitical tensions (that would get energy prices lower), supply chain strains and labour market shortages," wrote ING's James Knightley in a note after the release. "Unfortunately, there is little sign of any of this happening anytime soon."

TD Securities analysts agreed, noting the "report should be of concern for the Fed given price gains in the core segment appear to be spreading."

According to the consensus view of economists and analysts, shocks to commodities, supply chain issues, and the red hot (and very tight) labor market are all keeping inflation high and unpleasant. But it's the labor market that appears hardest to vanquish.

While supply-chain problems and big price shocks have been easing, "we see no such let-up when it comes to labor cost pressure," Bank of America's global economist Ethan S. Harris pointed out. Employers can't find people to fill open positions, tons of people are changing jobs, and "looking ahead there is no sign of stabilization."

In Colas's view, the only way to get stabilize inflation is to use the monetary policy hammer to hit stock prices.

“The Fed’s goal is to convince corporate America to enact a short-term hiring freeze, and it will keep raising rates and talking about aggressive monetary policy until that happens,” Colas wrote. “Lower stock prices are his way of convincing C-suites and boards to do that.”

The Fed's 'blunt force tool of rate policy'

Powell has been focused on the ratio between job openings versus unemployed workers and the core personal consumption expenditures price index, which measures inflation.

“Chair Powell mentioned the ratio several times at last Wednesday’s press conference,” said Colas, who said job postings need to drop from 11.5 million to around 8 million to get to normalcy.

The only way to get there would be some sort of freeze from companies.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking Committee hearing titled
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking Committee hearing titled "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

“[Freezes] typically [happen] when C-suites and boards decide that business conditions have become very uncertain. The Fed doesn’t have a seat at those discussions, but it does have the blunt force tool of rate policy and its effect on stock prices,” Colas said. “Chair Powell has made it clear that he wants to see openings decline.”

The big question is by how much — and whether it will be enough to whip out the “R” word?

Harris wrote if the strength stays at the 200,000 openings per month pace we’ve seen, “the Fed will need to push job growth down to ~25k per month.”

But, Harris added, “If the labor force has slowed to a more trend-like 100k then they will need to push job growth to negative 70k. That is, they would need to trigger a mild recession.”

What to watch today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index, month-over-month, April (0.5% expected, 1.4% in March)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index excluding food and energy, month-over-month, April (0.6% expected, 1.0% in March)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index excluding food, energy, trade, month-over-month, April (0.6% expected, 1.0% in March)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index, year-over-year, April (10.7% expected, 11.2% in March)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index excluding food and energy, year-over-year, April (8.9% expected, 9.2% in March)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Producer Price Index excluding food, energy, trade, year-over-year, April (6.5% expected, 7.0% in March)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended May 7 (192,000 expected, 200,000 during prior week)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Continuing claims, week ended April 30 (1.368 million expected, 1.384 million during prior week)

Earnings

Pre-market

  • WeWork (WE) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $0.72 per share on revenue of $768 million

  • Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $1.04 per share on revenue of $122.54 million

Post-market

  • Affirm (AFRM) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $0.48 per share on revenue of $344.33 million

  • Figs Inc. (FIGS) is expected to report adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $117.33 million

  • Toast Inc. (TOST) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $0.16 per share on revenue of $491.94 million

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Oil prices: Barring recession, expect high energy prices for several years, says analyst

SEC Chair Gensler doubles down on regulating crypto as securities

LinkedIn Founder Reid Hoffman describes 'the problem' with most career advice

Working in retirement often is more a dream than reality

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Citi Strategists See Even More Losses Ahead for Growth Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth stocks, including the battered tech sector, will likely remain under pressure as central banks tighten monetary policy, driving yields higher, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can

  • Is There An Opportunity With Viva Energy Group Limited's (ASX:VEA) 37% Undervaluation?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Viva Energy Group Limited ( ASX:VEA ) by taking...

  • Dow Futures Slide, Bitcoin Plunges—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks are extending recent declines. Wednesday capped the worst five-day stretch for Dow industrials since mid-2020.

  • Traeger Maintains Guidance Despite Better Than Expected Quarter

    By Alan Hatfield Wood pellet grill maker Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) today announced that the company will maintain its 2022 full year guidance despite a better-than-expected first quarter. Total revenue came in 5% lower on the year at $223.7 million, driven by a decline in grill unit volumes partially offset by price increases taken […]

  • Is Recession Imminent or Have the Bears Gripped Wall Street?

    At this stage, it will be better to stay with quality stocks like MMM, MAR, XOM, COP and ADP.

  • Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson appointed new head of Air India

    New Zealand-born Wilson, 50, will step down from his current role on June 15, Singapore Airlines said. Tata Sons completed its purchase of the previously state-owned Indian national carrier in January and has been searching for an executive to lead a major turnaround plan. Wilson's appointment comes after Turkey's Ilker Ayci decided not take on the role of chief executive of Air India after the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India over his previous political links.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Many e-commerce companies experienced big growth spurts during the pandemic as brick-and-mortar stores closed down. It operates across 18 countries, but it generates most of its revenue from Brazil, Mexico, and its home country Argentina.

  • The inflation quirk that is costing Spain billions

    Surging energy prices pushed Spanish inflation to a peak of just under 10% in March, the highest in the euro area and nearly double the 5.3% in neighbouring Portugal – despite the fact the two Iberian economies share a wholesale electricity market. The disconnect lies in the way that energy prices are built into the headline Spanish inflation figure - a statistical quirk with real-economy consequences because of Spain's widespread indexation of pensions, wages and rents. Caixabank analysts flagged it first: the inflation index only includes regulated electricity contracts taken out at a variable rate tied to fluctuating wholesale market prices.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • Hong Kong Dollar Defense to Drain Billions as Economy Sputters

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s beleaguered economy faces the prospect of soaring borrowing costs, with the city’s de facto central bank expected to drain large amounts of liquidity as it defends a dollar peg.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can W

  • American household debt continues to march higher, driven by one major factor, New York Fed says

    Total household debt increased by $266 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a 1.7% increase, the New York Federal Reserve said Tuesday

  • U.S. stock futures slump further on inflation fears

    U.S. stock futures traded lower Thursday, as concerns about lingering inflationary pressures weighed across several asset classes.

  • SoftBank’s Son Pays Price for Tech Bets With $20 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son is paying a steep price for his outsized wagers on money-losing technology companies. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesSon’s SoftBank Group Corp. reported a record annual loss

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $26,000, Tether Briefly Edges Down From $1 Peg

    Bitcoin plunged and the world’s largest stablecoin, tether, briefly edged down from its $1 peg, adding to fears of more turbulence in the cryptocurrency market.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Steven Swartz

    Hearst President & CEO Steven Swartz joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss legacy media, why he's bullish on the magazine business, and the advantages of being a privately owned company.

  • Here’s when the state income tax refund will arrive and how much you should expect

    The refund comes with a big price tag, a $1.6 billion hit on the state’s budget.

  • Prince William hug leaves elderly man overcome with emotion

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently completing engagements as part of a UK-wide tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year.

  • China’s White Knight Tycoon Can’t Save His Own Firm From Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Sun Hongbin, dubbed the “white knight” in China for bailing out fellow billionaires and their empires, was unable to rescue his own from the property crisis that’s engulfing the world’s second-biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine L

  • Ark Invest's 75% decline in its flagship ETF hasn't stopped investors from pouring $1.3 billion in the fund in 2022

    "Ark is net inflowing this year, and I think it's because we give away our research, and our research is unique," Wood said.

  • BofA: ‘More buying of the dip’ seen among retail and institutional investors

    The S&P 500 continues to further its 52-week low point as inflation came in hotter than expected for April. In light of the market trough, however, a recent Bank of America Global Research report notes that retail and institutional investors continue to “buy the dip.”