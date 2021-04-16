  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why the inflation spike will be temporary: BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Retail sales data released on Thursday showed a massive spike in purchases last month that nearly doubled economist expectations, fueling optimism about the COVID-19 recovery as widespread vaccination takes hold and businesses reopen.

News of the spending boom came days after data revealed a jump in consumer prices last month, heightening inflation fears among some observers like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who warned that the U.S. is "doing roughly everything you can do to create inflation."

In a new interview, BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO Catherine Keating tamped down concern about inflation, saying the price hikes will be temporary. She pointed to two trends that predate the pandemic: an aging population and rising debt.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, a day after the news of a spike in consumer prices last month, Keating acknowledged that inflation had exceeded expectations but said she shares the lack of alarm expressed last month by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. 

Catherine Keating, the BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in an episode of
Catherine Keating, BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in an episode of "Influencers with Andy Serwer."

"[Inflation] is rising and maybe even a little more than we expected," says Keating, who worked for nearly two decades at JPMorgan. "But we would join Chairman Powell and say we do think it's going to be transitory — that we'll see it this year as we rebound from the lows of last year."

While prices will rise in the near term as the economy begins to recover, longstanding trends will place downward pressure on the spike, Keating said, citing aging populations in developed countries. As individuals age, they eventually leave the workforce and reduce their spending power. 

The proportion of people age 65 and over in the world’s more-developed countries is projected to reach 27% by 2050, up from 18% in 2018, according to the research group Population Reference Bureau

"The major economies of the world — whether it's the U.S., Europe, China, Japan — are all aging and aging economies tend to be a bit deflationary," she says.

In allaying fears of runaway inflation, Keating also pointed to a significant amount of public and private debt, which she said would diminish spending and push prices downward over the long term.

"Debt tends to be a bit deflationary," she says. "You have more public debt, think of your own household, if you have a lot of debt, you're paying off debt, you're not investing for other things." 

"So there's more public debt, there's actually more private debt than there was because of the low interest rate environment that we've had over the last decade," she adds.

Keating spoke to Serwer in an episode of “Influencers with Andy Serwer,” a weekly interview series with leaders in business, politics, and entertainment.

She spent nearly two decades climbing the ranks at JPMorgan, helping the bank weather the Great Recession. In 2014, she jumped to the nonprofit Common Fund, a leading asset manager for endowments and foundations, which she ran until joining BNY Mellon three years ago.

Formerly the chair of the board at her alma mater, Villanova University, she belongs to the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of New York.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Keating noted new phrases that have become commonplace amid the pandemic, such as "work from home" and "jab." 

In the current economic conditions, she said, there's another important new word: transitory.

"One of those words that [Fed] Chairman Powell uses all the time, which is 'transitory,' because inflation and the needing to raise interest rates is often what ends an economic expansion cycle," she says. "So we all expect to see inflation rising."

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. housing starts race to 15-year high; building permits rise moderately

    U.S. homebuilding surged to nearly a 15-year high in March, but soaring lumber prices amid supply constraints could limit builders' capacity to boost production and ease a shortage of homes that is threatening to slow housing market momentum. The sharp rebound reported by the Commerce Department on Friday added to robust retail sales in March in suggesting that the economy was roaring after a brief weather-related setback in February. Housing starts surged 19.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.739 million units last month, the highest level since June 2006.

  • One of the ugliest data points of the COVID-19 era is turning around: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, April 16, 2021.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow set fresh record highs amid strong earnings, economic data

    Stocks traded higher Friday in another record-setting day on Wall Street, with a batch of stronger-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings results helping fuel a risk rally.

  • Jim Cramer sold Bitcoin to pay his mortgage

    “I now own a house—lock, stock, and barrel—because I bought this currency.”

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Treasury Yields Rebound Fades After Stock Market Rally; 3 Giants Flash Buy Signals

    Plunging Treasury yields despite hot economic data fueled Thursday's market rally. Why you should adopt this S&P 500 strategy.

  • Suze Orman thinks a market crash could be imminent — here's what to do

    Warren Buffett's famous economic measurement shows Orman might be onto something.

  • Housing Starts in U.S. Soar After Winter-Related Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. housing starts rebounded sharply in March to the highest since 2006, exceeding forecasts and indicating residential construction is getting back on track after a winter storm-related setback.Residential starts jumped 19.4% last month to a 1.74 million annualized rate, according to government data released Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 1.61 million pace. Applications to build also climbed.The figures suggest that homebuilders are making progress on elevated construction backlogs stemming from both strong housing demand during the pandemic and inclement winter weather. While home sales have softened since October, they are still above pre-pandemic levels, indicating that construction activity will remain strong for some time.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week that most Fed policy makers don’t see raising interest rates until 2024, which should help keep mortgage rates low and support the housing market.Builders, nonetheless, are contending with rising construction materials prices, a challenging supply chain and limited availability of skilled workers. Those higher costs are contributing to soaring home prices that risk restraining demand.Building PermitsApplications to build, a proxy for future construction, increased 2.7% to an annualized 1.77 million units, while the number of one-family homes authorized for construction but not yet started -- a measure of backlogs -- rose to 124,000 in March, the most since May 2007.A report on Thursday showed a measure of homebuilder sentiment improved in April, suggesting firms see steady growth in the housing market heading into the second quarter.March data on both existing and new home sales will be released next week.Digging DeeperSingle-family starts rose 15.3% in March to an annualized 1.24 million, close to the highest since 2006Multifamily starts -- which tend to be volatile and include apartment buildings and condominiums -- increased 30.8%Construction rose in three of four regions, led by a surge in the Midwest and large gains in the Northeast and SouthThe number of all types of homes authorized for construction but not yet started rose to 217,000 in March, the highest since August 2006(Adds graphic.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How to Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash

    Market volatility is inevitable. Corrections happen every one to two years when stocks decline 10% or more from their most recent peak and usually last several months. Stock market crashes, on the other hand, are less common than corrections but more abrupt and … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your 401(k) From a Stock Market Crash appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ministry of Justice caught up in revolving door controversy over prisons boss who took job with jail firm

    The Ministry of Justice has been dragged into the lobbying scandal as it is revealed a former prisons procurement chief took a job with G4S to take charge of its private sector jail contracts. G4S hired Paul Kempster, the civil servant in charge of negotiating private contracts for government prisons, to run its then-troubled detention services division. Mr Kempster joined the outsourcing firm from the MoJ and oversaw the five prisons that G4S managed for the Government as well as two immigration removal centres and a secure training centre for young people - although these were subsequently transferred to Serco. He was head of custodial services contract management at Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service, the part of the Ministry of Justice which oversees prisons in England and Wales. As part of his role, he was responsible for awarding contracts to private firms including G4S, Serco and Sodexo to run prisons in the UK. However, he was required not to have any involvement in G4S business while he served his six month notice. Work to privatise British prisons began in the 1990s. The appointment was made in 2017 and Mr Kempster worked for 18 months for G4S before moving on to become chief operating officer at South Central Ambulance Service NHS foundation trust. At the time his G4S boss Jerry Petherick said: “Paul brings tremendous experience from more than two decades in leading and managing detention environments in the public sector and will be a huge asset to our established team.” Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy said: “As the Greensill scandal shows, the Conservative Party's contracting and cronyism has brought sleaze back into the heart of government. “The Justice Secretary Robert Buckland must now urgently provide answers to reassure the public that all necessary safeguards and checks were undertaken and no rules were broken in the case of Paul Kempster." A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Mr Kempster had no involvement in managing contracts between the prison service and G4S for six months after his departure, and none were awarded as a result of his new role after he left.” He added: “All procurement is subject to a robust process and decisions to award new contracts are made transparently and free from undue influence of any one individual.” As well as the five prisons of HMP Altcourse, HMP Oakwood, HMP Parc, Parc Young Offenders’ Institution and HMP Rye Hill, G4S previously held government contracts to run two immigration removal centres, Brook House and Tinsley House, both near Gatwick Airport. These are now run by Serco.

  • No admiral outfits: UK royals to eschew military uniforms for Philip's funeral

    Britain's senior royals will eschew tradition and wear morning suits rather than military uniforms for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, in an attempt to prevent embarrassment for Princes Andrew and Harry. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died aged 99 last week and his funeral - a ceremonial royal funeral rather than a state funeral - will be held entirely at Windsor Castle on Saturday. "Members of the royal family will be wearing morning coat with medals or day dress," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

  • Appeals court upholds Canada-U.S. asylum-seeker agreement

    A Canadian appeals court on Thursday upheld a Canada-U.S. agreement to turn back asylum seekers, overturning a lower court ruling, siding with the federal government and setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown. The Canadian government had launched an appeal defending the agreement and, by association, U.S. immigration detention practices. Canada had argued the pact was necessary to manage its border with the United States.

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • U.S. says Manafort associate passed sensitive polling data to Russian intelligence

    The U.S. government has sanctioned Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian political consultant indicted in the Mueller investigation in 2018, for carrying out election influence operations on behalf of Russian intelligence services.The big picture: The Senate Intelligence Committee's report on 2016 Russian election interference assessed that Kilimnik, who worked with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort as a lobbyist for the pro-Russia president of Ukraine, is a Russian intelligence officer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The investigation found that on numerous occasions, Manafort sought to pass sensitive internal polling data and campaign strategy to Kilimnik. The committee was unable to determine why or what Kilimnik did with that information, in part due to the pair's use of encrypted messaging apps.The committee did obtain "some information" suggesting Kilimnik "may have been connected" to Russia's hacking and leaking of Democratic emails. The section detailing these findings is largely redacted, however.The intrigue: The U.S. government stated for the first time Thursday that Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence "with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" during the 2016 election — filling a key link that had been left unanswered by both special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate Intelligence Committee.The Treasury Department also noted that Kilimnik, who is wanted by the FBI on charges of obstruction of justice, sought to promote the false narrative that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.He also sought to orchestrate a plan to return former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to power, according to Treasury. Yanukovych fled to Russia in 2014 after being ousted in the Ukrainian Revolution.Go deeper: U.S. imposes sweeping sanctions targeting Russian economyMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.

  • L.A., you slay: Meet the local queens taking 'RuPaul's Drag Race' by storm

    As they vie for the top prize on VH1's Emmy-winning reality show, Gottmik and Symone discuss what makes L.A. — and its drag scene — so distinctive.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below