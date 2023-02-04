Why the massive jobs report actually isn't all that surprising

The U.S. economy added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. This was the largest monthly gain since last July.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest level since early 1969.

On Thursday, we learned weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance fell to 183,000 during the week ending January 28, the lowest print since April.

You’re likely to come across a lot of headlines today about how the jobs report blew away expectations for a much more modest outcome. Fair enough. It’s incredibly difficult to forecast the short-term machinations in a labor market with 155 million payrolls.

However, the bottom line is the data overwhelmingly has been telling us the labor market continues to be very strong with lots of demand for workers. This, despite countless headlines about how prominent companies have been announcing big layoffs.

