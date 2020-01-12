'Why them? What did they do?' Canada mourns victims of Iranian plane crash, seeks answers

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA – Meghan Riddell covered her mouth to stifle a sob, dropped her head to hide the tears that had come and reached for a fistful of tissues.

“She would have moved mountains,” Riddell said, her voice cracking. “She would have been amazing at any anything she did – she would have been an amazing mother, an amazing doctor or whatever she became.”

Riddell, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Alberta, struggled Friday to talk about one of her students, Saba Saadat, a fourth-year undergrad who died when her plane, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, was mistakenly shot down by the Iranian government shortly after taking off Wednesday from Tehran. All 167 passengers, plus nine crew members, were killed when the plane crashed into Iranian farmland.

At least 63 Canadians were on the flight headed for Ukraine, and nearly half of them were from Edmonton, the capital of the province of Alberta and a city of just under 1 million on the North Saskatchewan River.

Saadat died in the crash along with her older sister, Sara, a University of Alberta alum, and their mother, Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an OB-GYN who worked in Edmonton. They are three of the 13 Edmontonians identified so far to have died in the crash. University officials said at least 10 of the victims were part of the campus community, including professors, students and alumni.

“I don’t think anybody really believes it yet,” Riddell said softly, shaking her head. “The news isn’t supposed to be on your doorstep.”

Despite the Iranian government’s admission late Friday that it did indeed accidentally shoot down the plane and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion that the 176 people who died were innocent victims caught in a global conflict, people in Edmonton, especially those in the tight-knit Iranian community, weren’t eager to point fingers or discuss the politics of the tragedy.

Riddell bristled when asked if she blamed anyone for the crash. “I don’t want to answer that,” she said.

Trudeau said in a news conference Saturday that Iran must take full responsibility for shooting down the aircraft.

"For many of those families, that has all been struck down out of the blue by a regime that they had fled in the past, that they believed they had gotten away from," he said. "This is an incident that is truly horrible, and I am angry, I am disappointed, but I am firmly committed to getting answers and compensation and help and justice for the victims."

A memorial to a victim of the Ukraine International Airlines flight remains on the stairs of the Alberta Legislative Building in Edmonton, Canada on Jan. 9, 2020. More

In Edmonton, the University of Alberta was struggling to deal with the aftermath of a tragedy that had shaken many students and faculty.

Across campus Friday, it was mostly business as usual: Shrieking students bundled in puffer coats and gloves threw snowballs at one another in the quad despite minus-4-degree temperatures, and a line snaked through the Central Academic Building in the middle of campus as hungry students lined up for Panda Express’s signature sticky orange chicken.

A memorial set up outside the office of Pedram Mousavi, a professor of engineering at the University of Alberta. More