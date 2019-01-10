Why TherapeuticsMD's Stock Spiked Today

What happened

Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD), a commercial-stage biopharma focused on women's health, rose 10% as of 3 p.m. EST on Thursday. The jump is most likely related to the company's presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

So what

TherapeuticsMD's management team presented investors with the bull case for owning its stock on Wednesday.

During its presentation, the company called out that it has three recently approved products -- Imvexxy, Bijuva, and Annovera -- that are either already on the market or expected to launch in 2019. Management believes that the potential addressable markets for these drugs are $20 billion, $25 billion, and $5 billion, respectively, in the U.S. alone.

Management also shared data with investors showing that Imvexxy is off to a strong start. The drug is selling far faster compared to the ramp-up for other drugs in the women's-health space like Osphena and Intrarosa.

That messaging appears to be resonating with traders today.

Now what

2019 should be a pivotal year for the company. If management can ramp up sales of Imvexxy and successfully launch both Bijuva and Annovera, that will go a long way toward silencing the company's critics.

Personally, I'm rooting for TherapeuticsMD's success, but I want to see a few more quarters of data before I could call shares a buy. Until that happens, I'm content to remain cautious.

