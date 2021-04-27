  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why there won't be a designated survivor at Biden's 1st speech to Congress

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There will be no designated survivor when President Biden delivers his first joint address to Congress Wednesday night, the White House announced Tuesday.

“There does not need to be a designated survivor because the Cabinet will be watching from their offices or home, but they will not be joining him for the speech,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Whenever the president addresses Congress, the White House usually keeps one member of the Cabinet away from the Capitol in a secure location while the other Cabinet secretaries attend the speech. The Cabinet member who stays behind is known as the “designated survivor,” and would become president should an attack wipe out the rest of the presidential line of succession.

Jen Psaki
White House press secretary Jen Psaki. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This year, however, concerns about the ongoing pandemic have limited the number of people who will be present in the Capitol for the speech, and only two Cabinet secretaries will be there.

Roughly 200 people will be attending the speech at the Capitol, including the four people directly in line of succession following Biden: Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Should disaster befall the highly secure building during Biden’s speech, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would be next in line to take over.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin — who falls after Yellen in the line — will be the other Cabinet official in attendance. Those in the line of succession still must meet constitutional requirements to hold the presidency, meaning that Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who was born in Canada, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who was born in Cuba, are not eligible.

According to the Washington Post, Chief Justice John Roberts will be the only Supreme Court member in attendance, while Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will represent the military. First lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance but will not bring the customary guests.

This will be the first time in decades that there has been no designated survivor during a presidential address to Congress.

The concept of the designated survivor has cropped up in popular culture, including in the 2016 television series “Designated Survivor” and the 2005 film “xXx: State of the Union.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Karen pays tribute to son Antron in Instagram post: 'My love for you is for ever'

    Karen Pippen said it was "a pleasure and honor" to be Antron's mother.

  • After Nearly a Year of Unrest, Portland Leaders Pursue a Crackdown

    PORTLAND, Ore. — After the protests have concluded, sometimes in the early morning hours, Margaret Carter finds herself climbing into her gray Toyota Camry and cruising the streets of Portland so she can see the latest damage for herself. Carter, 85, has been downtown to the Oregon Historical Society, where demonstrators have twice smashed out the windows, recently scrawling “No More History” on the side of the building. She has driven past the local headquarters of the Democratic Party, where windows have also been shattered. Last week, she found herself at the Boys & Girls Club in her own neighborhood, nearing tears at the scene of costly window destruction at a place she has worked so hard to support. “Portland was a beautiful city,” said Carter, who was the first Black woman elected to the Oregon Legislative Assembly and is now retired. “Now you walk around and see all the graffiti, buildings being boarded up. I get sick to my stomach. And I get angry.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times After almost a year of near-continuous protests since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Portland’s city leaders are signaling that it may be time for a more aggressive crackdown on the most strident street actions. Mayor Ted Wheeler, himself a target of many of the protests as he oversaw a police department that has repeatedly turned to aggressive tactics, last week put into place a state of emergency that lasted six days and vowed to “unmask” those demonstrators who engaged in repeated acts of vandalism or arson, saying it was time to “hurt them a little bit.” The demonstrations over racial justice and police violence have struck a chord with many Portland residents, and the mayor’s effort has infuriated some in the progressive city’s more liberal corners. Wheeler’s call for crowdsourced surveillance has alarmed civil rights advocates, and critics say the city has failed to bring an end to acts of violence by the Portland Police Bureau, a demand echoed by hundreds of demonstrators who have not destroyed property. One of the latest flash points came this month, when a police officer fatally shot a man in a city park — a shooting that authorities have largely not explained. Teressa Raiford, a community organizer who founded the nonprofit Don’t Shoot PDX, said activists were focused on saving lives while city leaders seemed to be focused on saving windows. “There would not be protests if police didn’t continue to murder people,” Raiford said. “I wish we cared about life as much as we care about property.” Protests erupted in thousands of communities around the country after Floyd’s death, but most gradually petered out. Portland, by contrast, had nightly protests for months, with a broad swath of the community demanding changes to confront racism and inequality in the criminal justice system. The Police Bureau exacerbated tensions, using force and tear gas in ways that have drawn the ire of judges and the Justice Department. But the crowd sizes have waned, and figures such as Terry Porter, the former Portland Trail Blazers player, have called for an end to destructive demonstrations. Wheeler seemed to use last week’s conviction of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered Floyd, as an opportunity to bring the most raucous of the protests to a close. As people around the country went into the streets to cheer the conviction, some businesses in Portland boarded up their windows once again. That night, a small group of activists wearing black approached a group of journalists, threatening to smash the cameras of those who remained on scene. The group later shattered windows at two Starbucks stores. One man was arrested after throwing a punch at a police officer. The crowds the city has seen are often made up of amorphous groups of people who come for different reasons. Chris Davis, the deputy police chief, estimated there were 150 to 200 people among the regular protesters who were prone to engage in property destruction, although the demonstrations often feature smaller numbers. Those protesters often seen in identity-concealing black apparel and engaging in vandalism are a mix of anarchists and police abolitionists, said David Myers, an activist who has joined many of the city’s protests. He said that while he was OK with those who engaged in property damage to apply pressure on city officials unwilling to impose change, he bemoaned that some of those demonstrators seemed to be sidelining the original Black Lives Matter message and harming the cause. In some cases, he said, businesses owned by Black people or which support the Black community have been attacked. “I think everybody in that mix wants to say they are BLM, but their actions show otherwise,” Myers said. Myers was among a group of Black activists who posted a letter to the protest community last week, decrying “ongoing behavior seen as detrimental to Black Liberation.” Success, it said, requires “thoughtful action.” The increasing consternation among protesters themselves provided an opening last week for Wheeler to announce a crackdown. In his call for the public’s help, Wheeler urged people to report anything they might overhear about property destruction plans or boasts. He also called for residents to report protesters who appeared to be disguising their identity and to document their license plates for the police. He urged a local college to expel one student currently facing charges in connection with a demonstration if the student is convicted. Police officers have been attempting to target and arrest demonstrators who engage in property destruction. Using a tactic known as “kettling” that has been used in policing protests around the country despite concerns from civil rights advocates, officers last month surrounded a crowd and began gathering information about each person caught inside the perimeter. The effort “yielded a lot of information,” Davis said. In another recent case, after activists lit a fire at the police union headquarters, investigators reported working with an informant in the crowd to identify a suspect. Since then, he said, his office has been focused on protesters who have committed violent crimes or those involving property; for those who are arrested after such crimes, prosecutors will consider restoring lesser criminal charges that were previously dropped. He said his office was also asking judges to impose additional conditions for the pretrial release of some people charged with crimes, requiring them to leave any demonstration in which police officers declare an unlawful assembly or a riot. Schmidt said he was frustrated that people were still engaging in property destruction, noting cases like the Boys & Girls Club. “These are not just attacks on windows,” he said. “These are attacks on our community. These are attacks on the values of who we are.” Myers, the activist, said he was worried about the mayor’s call for members of the public to alert the police when they see people wearing black protester-style clothing, saying it raises the prospect of vigilante actions. “It puts people at risk,” he said. Myers said he expected the protests to continue despite the mayor’s efforts to quash them. Eric Murfitt, who manages Mercantile Portland, a high-end women’s clothing store, said he had heard leaders such as Wheeler expressing the right determination to end the unrest. But he said he still had not seen a lot of follow-through or results. “Do we want to live in chaos where there are no laws, no police, no accountability?” Murfitt said. “Or do we want to live in a civil society?” Murfitt said a night of looting in May resulted in $1 million in damage at his store, only days after it had reopened after the coronavirus lockdowns. Later in the year, Murfitt said, the store’s insurer declined to renew the policy. The store eventually found another insurer but must pay four times more than the previous policy — tens of thousands of additional dollars per year — for a new policy that does not cover losses from civil unrest, Murfitt said. He said he was also spending tens of thousands of dollars to put bars over the windows and film on the window glass. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Why $3 million in unsold Girl Scouts cookies are just sitting in Atlanta warehouse

    Local troops had to get creative this year and switch to virtual sales and drive-through pop-up shops.

  • Joe Rogan tells his massive audience that healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated

    Joe Rogan, the host of one of the most popular podcasts in the world, is facing criticism after claiming that healthy young people shouldn't "worry about" getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The Joe Rogan Experience host made his comments encouraging young listeners not to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they're "healthy" during a recent episode of his show, as Media Matters for America reported. "If you're like 21 years old and you say to me, 'Should I get vaccinated,' I go, 'No,'" Rogan said. "Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? ... If you're a healthy person and you're exercising all the time and you're young and you're eating well, I don't think you need to worry about this." Health experts, in fact, have been urging adults of all ages to get vaccinated against COVID-19 regardless of whether they're in a high-risk group so that the United States can achieve herd immunity and end the pandemic. The CDC has noted that data suggests fully vaccinated people largely "do not carry the virus," meaning those at lower risk would be helping protect others from COVID-19 by getting a vaccine. With that in mind, Rogan drew heavy criticism for his comments, with some directing their anger at Spotify, where his show is an exclusive. In 2020, The Joe Rogan Experience was the service's most popular podcast. These weren't Rogan's first comments about the pandemic to stir up controversy, though, as he previously said that wearing masks "is for bitches." Rogan's guest at the time, comedian Bill Burr, pushed back. "I'm not gonna sit here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree, with an American flag behind you smoking a cigar, acting like we know what's up better than the CDC," Burr shot back. Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages "healthy" young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify's most popular podcast. “If you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionNew York Post claim about Kamala Harris quickly debunkedDemocrats face a stark choice on redistricting

  • American Idol 's Avalon Young to Undergo Brain Cancer Surgery, Asking for Help to Pay for Costs

    Avalon Young already underwent a 16-hour surgery in February to remove a peach-sized tumor from her brain

  • Sources: Kevin Love was frustrated with official, not his team's performance during inbounds play

    Love’s intent wasn’t to slap the ball inbounds, sources said. Love was frustrated with officials and not his team’s performance, sources said.

  • Ashley Judd shares new pics, details challenges of recovery 2 months after injury

    The actor nearly lost her leg in an accident in Congo earlier this year.

  • Conor McGregor's Irish whiskey brand sells for up to $600M

    Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.

  • Miami private school Centner Academy won’t employ vaccinated teachers, staff

    A private school with two campuses in Miami has warned its staff against taking vaccines that prevent COVID-19, saying it will not employ anyone who has been inoculated and spreading misinformation about the potential risks of vaccination.

  • Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats

    In a chat with alumni, Dean Srikant M. Datar also said HBS would open a research center in the midwest and has joined the OneTen initiative The post Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Andrew Brown Jr. family autopsy shows he was shot 5 times, once in back of head

    Attorneys for the Brown family announced the results of an independent autopsy Tuesday, nearly a week after the 42-year-old Black man was killed in a police shooting.

  • No need for vaccinated people to mask up outside, CDC says

    The new, more relaxed masking rules are seemingly intended as an enticement to the millions of Americans who are eligible to receive a vaccine but for one reason or another have not yet been inoculated.

  • CDC relaxes outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. Here's what you need to know.

    After a year of recommending Americans wear masks anytime they’re around someone who is not in their household, the CDC tweaked its guidelines.

  • 'This Is a Catastrophe.' In India, Illness Is Everywhere.

    NEW DELHI — Crematories are so full of bodies, it’s as if a war just happened. Fires burn around the clock. Many places are holding mass cremations, dozens at a time, and at night, in certain areas of New Delhi, the sky glows. Sickness and death are everywhere. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Dozens of houses in my neighborhood have sick people. One of my colleagues is sick. One of my son’s teachers is sick. The neighbor two doors down, to the right of us: sick. Two doors to the left: sick. “I have no idea how I got it,” said a good friend who is now in the hospital. “You catch just a whiff of this…..” and then his voice trailed off, too sick to finish. He barely got a bed. And the medicine his doctors say he needs is nowhere to be found in India. I’m sitting in my apartment waiting to catch the disease. That’s what it feels like right now in New Delhi with the world’s worst coronavirus crisis advancing around us. It is out there, I am in here, and I feel like it’s only a matter of time before I, too, get sick. India is now recording more infections per day — as many as 350,000 — than any other country has since the pandemic began, and that’s just the official number, which most experts think is a vast underestimation. New Delhi, India’s sprawling capital of 20 million, is suffering a calamitous surge. A few days ago, the positivity rate hit a staggering 36% — meaning more than one out of three people tested were infected. A month ago, it was less than 3%. The infections have spread so fast that hospitals have been completely swamped. People are turned away by the thousands. Medicine is running out. So is lifesaving oxygen. The sick have been left stranded in interminable lines at hospital gates or at home, literally gasping for air. Although New Delhi is locked down, the disease is still rampaging. Doctors across this city and some of Delhi’s top politicians are issuing desperate SOS calls to India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, on social media and on TV, begging for oxygen, medicine, help. Experts had always warned that COVID-19 could wreak real havoc in India. This country is enormous — 1.4 billion people. And densely populated. And in many places, very poor. What we’re witnessing is so different from last year, during India’s first wave. Then, it was the fear of the unknown. Now we know. We know the totality of the disease, the scale, the speed. We know the terrifying force of this second wave, hitting everyone at the same time. What we had been fearing during last year’s first wave, and which never really materialized, is now happening in front of our eyes: a breakdown, a collapse, a realization that so many people will die. As a foreign correspondent for nearly 20 years, I’ve covered combat zones, been kidnapped in Iraq and been thrown in jail in more than a few places. This is unsettling in a different way. There’s no way of knowing if my two kids, wife or I will be among those who get a mild case and then bounce back to good health, or if we will get really sick. And if we do get really sick, where will we go? ICUs are full. Gates to many hospitals have been closed. A new variant known here as “the double mutant” may be doing a lot of the damage. The science is still early but from what we know, this variant contains one mutation that may make the virus more contagious and another that may make it partially resistant to vaccines. Doctors are pretty scared. Some we have spoken to said they had been vaccinated twice and still got seriously ill, a very bad sign. So what can you do? I try to stay positive, believing that is one of the best immunity boosters, but I find myself drifting in a daze through the rooms of our apartment, listlessly opening cans of food and making meals for my kids, feeling like my mind and body are turning to mush. I’m afraid to check my phone and get another message about a friend who has deteriorated. Or worse. I’m sure millions of people have felt this way, but I’ve started imagining symptoms: Is my throat sore? What about that background headache? Is it worse today? My part of town, South Delhi, is now hushed. Like many other places, we had a strict lockdown last year. But now doctors here are warning us that the virus is more contagious, and the chances of getting help are so much worse than they were during the first wave. So many of us are scared to step outside, like there’s some toxic gas we’re all afraid to breathe. India is a story of scale, and it cuts both ways. It has a lot of people, a lot of needs and a lot of suffering. But it also has lot of technology, industrial capacity and resources, both human and material. I almost teared up the other night when the news showed an Indian Air Force jet load up with oxygen tanks from Singapore to bring to needy parts of the country. The government was essentially airlifting air. However difficult and dangerous it feels in Delhi for all of us, it’s probably going to get worse. Epidemiologists say the numbers will keep climbing, to 500,000 reported cases a day nationwide and as many as 1 million Indians dead from COVID-19 by August. It didn’t have to be like this. India was doing well up until a few weeks ago, at least on the surface. It locked down, absorbed the first wave, then opened up. It maintained a low death rate (at least by official statistics). By winter, life in many respects had returned to something near normal. I was out reporting in January and February, driving through towns in central India. No one — and I mean no one, including police officers — was wearing a mask. It was like the country had said to itself, while the second wave was looming: Don’t worry, we got this. Few people feel that way now. Modi remains popular among his base, but more people are blaming him for failing to prepare India for this surge and for holding packed political rallies in recent weeks where few precautions were enforced — possible superspreader events. “Social distancing norms have gone for a complete toss,” one Delhi newscaster said the other day, during a broadcast of one of Modi’s rallies. In India, as elsewhere, the wealthy can pad the blow of many crises. But this time it’s different. A well-connected friend activated his entire network to help someone close to him, a young man with a bad case of COVID. My friend’s friend died. No amount of pull could get him into a hospital. There were just too many other sick people. “I tried everything in my power to get this guy a bed, and we couldn’t,” my friend said. “It’s chaos.” His feelings were raw. “This is a catastrophe. This is murder.” I take few risks except to get food for my family that can’t be delivered. I wear two masks and cut wide berths around as many people as I can. But most days pass with the four of us marooned inside. We try to play games, we try not to talk about who just got sick or who’s racing around this besieged city looking for help they probably won’t find. Sometimes we just sit quietly in the living room, looking out at the ficus and palm trees. Through the open window, on long, still, hot afternoons, we can hear two things: Ambulances. And birdsong. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Fox News Anchor Corrects False Claim That Biden Wants to Ban Burgers

    John Roberts had also made a “Where’s the beef?” joke in now-corrected report Fox News anchor John Roberts corrected the record Monday after wrongly reporting that President Biden’s administration was coming for American’s burgers this summer as part of a crackdown on greenhouse gas emissions. Roberts reported last weekend that Biden’s climate change plan included forcing Americans to cut back on consuming red meat, especially hamburgers. That’s not true — there was no mention of banning beef in Biden’s plan to cut gas emissions in half by 2030. Fox News provided the following statement from Roberts on Monday: “On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give some perspective on President Biden’s ambitious climate change goals. That research from 2020 found that cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The data was accurate, but a graphic and the script incorrectly implied it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.” Also Read: Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’ What Roberts – who had also made a “Where’s the beef?” joke in his report – was referencing during his program was a study from the University of Michigan published last year that examines the effect U.S. meat-eaters have on the planet’s greenhouse gas levels. The study did argue that if Americans replaced at least 50% of their animal-based foods with plant-based or vegan options, that could bring greenhouse gas emission down by 224 million metric tons per year by 2030. It seems that Roberts and the Fox team just skimmed an article from the U.K.-based Daily Mail, which reported (inaccurately) that Biden’s climate plan would “require Americans to only consume about four pounds of red meat per year, or 0.18 ounces per day” — which would equate to “consuming roughly one average sized burger per month.” The Daily Mail’s report conflated the University of Michigan study with Biden’s bill, which aren’t at all related (though it misidentified the school as Michigan University in the article). Also Read: Where’s the Beef? GOP Lawmakers Fume Over Meat Limits Biden Never Actually Suggested Conservative figures including Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot were quick to argue against the nonexistent meat crisis. Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, is apparently chowing down on the beef and tweeted over the weekend, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me.” Omnivorous Americans can rest easy this Independence Day and enjoy their barbecues, despite what Roberts and other hosts at Fox News have said — including Larry Kudlow, who recently claimed that Biden was going to make us all grill Brussel sprouts for the Fourth this year. Read original story Fox News Anchor Corrects False Claim That Biden Wants to Ban Burgers At TheWrap

  • Prince Andrew told to abandon secretive trust fund

    The Duke of York was forced to abandon a secretive company set up with a disgraced former Coutts banker after being advised that such financial structures were “not appropriate” for members of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands. The company was incorporated last summer to act as a trust fund for Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, sources claimed. It was structured as an unlimited company, meaning it would not be required to file accounts with Companies House and could avoid disclosing its profits or income. But the Duke was advised that while such ventures are fairly standard for ultra high net worth individuals, they were not appropriate for a member of the Royal family. As such, the company was abandoned and has never been used. Named Lincelles, after the 18th-century battle against the French in which the British were commanded by the Duke of York, it was set up last June by one of the Duke’s financial advisers. Prince Andrew controlled 75 per cent of the business through his Urramoor Trust. Harry Keogh, another friend and adviser who was the subject of a sexual harassment probe at Coutts, was listed as a fellow controller. The company was incorporated in the same month that the Duke and Duchess of York put their luxury Swiss ski chalet on the market for £17.3million. The couple are being sued by previous owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, who alleges that the Yorks owe her £6.7million from when they bought it for around £18million in 2014. A source close to the Duke insisted that the chalet, which remains on the market, had no connection to Lincelles. Mr Keogh, a former managing director at Coutts, the Queen's bank, resigned in March 2018 after he was accused of touching a female colleague inappropriately and boasting about his sexual exploits.

  • Social media companies building 'a society that is addicted, outraged, polarized,' critic tells senators

    Top executives from social media giants were questioned Tuesday by senators about how they choose to promote content — and were confronted by one of the industry’s chief critics.

  • Florida residents in uproar as scientists prepare to release 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes

    Florida residents are furious as scientists prepare to release hundreds of millions of genetically modified mosquitoes into their communities. The experiment, led by British biotech company Oxitec, will see around 750 million male mosquitoes sent out into the Florida Keys over the next two years in an attempt to control the population of an invasive, disease carrying species which has settled in the area. But many residents are unhappy at being part of what one group called “a Jurassic Park experiment.” The first wave of the project will see thousands of mosquitoes released at six locations this week. The project has been launched to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which makes up about four per cent of the mosquito population in the Keys but is responsible for virtually all mosquito-borne diseases transmitted to humans, including dengue, Zika and yellow fever. It can also transmit heartworm and other potentially deadly illnesses to pets and animals.

  • Man hit with almost $90,000 bill after serious car accident despite having insurance

    Geico negotiated and paid more than $150,000 towards Gottleib's charges, leaving him on the hook for about $90,000.

  • Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict

    A panel of three Texas appeals court judges appeared skeptical Tuesday of arguments to overturn the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Amber Guyger clashed with a Dallas County prosecutor over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder. The hearing examined a Dallas County jury's 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder.