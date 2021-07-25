Here’s why thick smoke wafted over Miami and Biscayne Bay Sunday morning

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Sunday morning’s thick smoke over downtown Miami that was visible over Biscayne Bay from Miami Beach and Key Biscayne came from a house fire in Little Havana that Miami Fire Rescue battled for three hours.

Shortly after Miami Fire Rescue answered the 8:30 a.m. call, “the second floor collapsed to the first flour,” Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said. “Firefighters had to pull out and take a defensive position to attack the fire.”

Miami Fire Rescue firefighters deal with a fire at 1016 SW 13th Ct.
Miami Fire Rescue firefighters deal with a fire at 1016 SW 13th Ct.

The house, at 1016 SW 13th Ct., was abandoned and had been declared unsafe by the city already. Carroll said vagrants were seen leaving the house before firefighters arrived. The 70 firefighters’ focus most of the morning was keeping the fire from getting to the neighboring two-story apartment building on one side and the single family home on the other.

No injuries were reported.

According to Miami-Dade online property records, which inexplicably say the house has only a single floor, the home was built in 1918 and was bought for $307,200 in February 2018 by North Miami company Seven Real Estate.

