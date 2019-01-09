Why We Think Arkema S.A. (EPA:AKE) Could Be Worth Looking At

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Arkema S.A. (EPA:AKE), it is a financially-sound company with a a strong track record of performance, trading at a discount. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Arkema here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

In the previous year, AKE has ramped up its bottom line by 39%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did AKE outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Chemicals industry expansion, which generated a 8.1% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. AKE is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that AKE manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. AKE’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.38x total debt over the past year, which implies that AKE’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ENXTPA:AKE Income Statement Export January 9th 19 More

AKE’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if AKE’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the chemicals industry, AKE is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that AKE is potentially undervalued.

ENXTPA:AKE Intrinsic Value Export January 9th 19 More

