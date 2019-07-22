Why We Think Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Could Be Worth Looking At

I've been keeping an eye on Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe BBN has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Baby Bunting Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than BBN, with its expected earinngs growth of 29%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to increase by 80% next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. BBN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that BBN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. BBN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.03x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

ASX:BBN Past and Future Earnings, July 22nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Baby Bunting Group, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

