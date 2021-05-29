Why We Think The CEO Of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) May Soon See A Pay Rise

Shareholders will be pleased by the impressive results for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) recently and CEO Frank Laukien has played a key role. At the upcoming AGM on 04 June 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

View our latest analysis for Bruker

Comparing Bruker Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Bruker Corporation has a market capitalization of US$11b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.1m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 17% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$689k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$9.3m. That is to say, Frank Laukien is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Frank Laukien also holds US$2.8b worth of Bruker stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$689k US$753k 17% Other US$3.4m US$4.2m 83% Total Compensation US$4.1m US$4.9m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. Bruker pays out 17% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Bruker Corporation's Growth

Bruker Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 36% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 4.1% over the last year.

Story continues

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Bruker Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 130% over three years, Bruker Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Bruker that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.