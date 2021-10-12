Why We Think City of London Investment Group PLC's (LON:CLIG) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Performance at City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) has been reasonably good and CEO Tom Griffith has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 18 October 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

See our latest analysis for City of London Investment Group

Comparing City of London Investment Group PLC's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, City of London Investment Group PLC has a market capitalization of UK£265m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£824k over the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 77% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£211k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between UK£147m and UK£587m had a median total CEO compensation of UK£794k. This suggests that City of London Investment Group remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Tom Griffith holds UK£2.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary UK£211k UK£226k 26% Other UK£613k UK£239k 74% Total Compensation UK£824k UK£465k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 47% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 53% is other remuneration. In City of London Investment Group's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at City of London Investment Group PLC's Growth Numbers

Story continues

Over the last three years, City of London Investment Group PLC has shrunk its earnings per share by 4.4% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 66%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has City of London Investment Group PLC Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with City of London Investment Group PLC for providing a total return of 71% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Although the company has performed relatively well, we still think there are some areas that could be improved. Despite robust revenue growth, until EPS growth improves, shareholders may be hesitant to increase CEO pay by too much.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for City of London Investment Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.