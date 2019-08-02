Why We Think Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Could Be Worth Looking At

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a strong history of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Columbia Sportswear here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

In the past couple of years, COLM has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did COLM outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Luxury industry expansion, which generated a 43% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. COLM's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at COLM's capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is rather impressive for a US$7.0b market cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

NasdaqGS:COLM Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

COLM is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

NasdaqGS:COLM Historical Dividend Yield, August 2nd 2019 More

