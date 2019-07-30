Why We Think Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN) Could Be Worth Looking At

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN), there's is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Corbion here.

Reasonable growth potential with adequate balance sheet

CRBN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. CRBN appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.4x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ENXTAM:CRBN Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

