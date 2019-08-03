Why We Think Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) Could Be Worth Looking At

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX:HGO) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. HGO is a financially-healthy company with a great history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Hillgrove Resources here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet

HGO has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, HGO delivered an impressive double-digit return of 67%. Not surprisingly, HGO outperformed its industry which returned 14%, giving us more conviction of the company's capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.2%, HGO’s debt level is low. Investors’ risk associated with debt is very low and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise. HGO appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 18.3x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

ASX:HGO Income Statement, August 3rd 2019 More

HGO's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if HGO's projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the metals and mining industry, HGO is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that HGO is potentially undervalued.

ASX:HGO Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 3rd 2019 More

