Why We Think IGG Inc (HKG:799) Could Be Worth Looking At

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of IGG Inc (HKG:799), there’s is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on IGG here.

Outstanding track record with flawless balance sheet

In the previous year, 799 has ramped up its bottom line by 44%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. This strong performance generated a robust double-digit return on equity of 68%, which is an notable feat for the company. 799’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that 799 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Looking at 799’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

SEHK:799 Income Statement Export January 8th 19 More

For IGG, I've put together three important aspects you should look at:

