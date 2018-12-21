Why We Think KWS Saat SE (FRA:KWS) Could Be Worth Looking At

KWS Saat SE (FRA:KWS) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of KWS, it is a well-regarded dividend-paying company that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on KWS Saat here.

KWS’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that KWS manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. KWS seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.28x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Income investors would also be happy to know that KWS is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 1.2%. KWS has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

