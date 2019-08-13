Why We Think Laurus Labs Limited (NSE:LAURUSLABS) Could Be Worth Looking At

Laurus Labs Limited (NSE:LAURUSLABS) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of LAURUSLABS, it is a company with strong financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Laurus Labs here.

Adequate balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

LAURUSLABS's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. LAURUSLABS's has produced operating cash levels of 0.29x total debt over the past year, which implies that LAURUSLABS's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:LAURUSLABS Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

For Laurus Labs, there are three important aspects you should further research:

