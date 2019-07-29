Why We Think Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Could Be Worth Looking At

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of LNC, it is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Lincoln National here.

Undervalued with adequate balance sheet

LNC's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that LNC manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 38%, LNC’s debt level is acceptable. This means that LNC’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. LNC is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company's expected cash flow going forward. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the insurance industry, LNC is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that LNC's price is currently discounted.

Next Steps:

For Lincoln National, I've compiled three relevant factors you should look at:

