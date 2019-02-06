Why We Think Lindab International AB (STO:LIAB) Could Be Worth Looking At

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Lindab International AB (STO:LIAB) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of LIAB, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Lindab International here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past year, LIAB has grown its earnings by 8.8%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did LIAB outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Building industry expansion, which generated a 6.5% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. LIAB is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that LIAB has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. LIAB seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.51x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Next Steps:

For Lindab International, there are three key aspects you should further examine:

