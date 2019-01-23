Why We Think Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:MUV2) Could Be Worth Looking At

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:MUV2) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of MUV2, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a a strong history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft here.

6 star dividend payer with proven track record

In the past couple of years, MUV2 has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did MUV2 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Insurance industry expansion, which generated a 5.1% earnings growth. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. MUV2’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 10%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This means that MUV2’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. MUV2’s has produced operating cash levels of 1.09x total debt over the past year, which implies that MUV2’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

DB:MUV2 Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, MUV2 is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 4.4%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

DB:MUV2 Historical Dividend Yield January 23rd 19 More

