Why We Think Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) Could Be Worth Looking At

I've been keeping an eye on Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MLX has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Metals X here.

Exceptional growth potential with excellent balance sheet

Investors in search for stocks with room to flourish should look no further than MLX, with its expected earnings growth of 74%. The optimistic bottom-line growth is supported by an outstanding revenue growth of 66% over the same time period, which indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. MLX's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that MLX manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.0%, MLX’s debt level is acceptable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future.

ASX:MLX Past and Future Earnings, May 22nd 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Metals X, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

