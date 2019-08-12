Why We Think RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Could Be Worth Looking At

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE), it is a company with impressive financial health as well as an optimistic growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on RWE here.

Excellent balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

RWE is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. RWE's has produced operating cash levels of 0.56x total debt over the past year, which implies that RWE's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

XTRA:RWE Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

