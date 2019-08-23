Why We Think Salzer Electronics Limited (NSE:SALZER) Could Be Worth Looking At

As an investor, I look for investments which do not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Salzer Electronics Limited (NSE:SALZER), it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive track record of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Salzer Electronics here.

SALZER delivered a bottom-line expansion of 23% in the prior year, with its most recent earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did SALZER outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Electrical industry expansion, which generated a 17% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! SALZER's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that SALZER has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SALZER seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.35x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

