Why We Think Shareholders May Be Considering Bumping Up Objective Corporation Limited's (ASX:OCL) CEO Compensation

The solid performance at Objective Corporation Limited (ASX:OCL) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Tony Walls has delivered. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 24 November 2022 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here we will show why we think CEO compensation is appropriate and discuss the case for a pay rise.

Comparing Objective Corporation Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Objective Corporation Limited has a market capitalization of AU$1.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$300k for the year to June 2022. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$276.4k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from AU$601m to AU$2.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was AU$1.3m. In other words, Objective pays its CEO lower than the industry median.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$276k AU$278k 92% Other AU$23k AU$24k 8% Total Compensation AU$300k AU$303k 100%

On an industry level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Objective pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Objective Corporation Limited's Growth Numbers

Objective Corporation Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 28% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Objective Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 212% over three years, Objective Corporation Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

