Why We Think Shareholders May Be Considering Bumping Up Harris Technology Group Limited's (ASX:HT8) CEO Compensation

The solid performance at Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Garrison Huang has delivered. This would be kept in mind at the upcoming AGM on 23 November 2022 which will be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

Comparing Harris Technology Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Harris Technology Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$5.1m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$145k over the year to June 2022. That's a notable increase of 59% on last year. In particular, the salary of AU$131.5k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$295m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$649k. That is to say, Garrison Huang is paid under the industry median. What's more, Garrison Huang holds AU$1.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$132k AU$83k 91% Other AU$13k AU$7.9k 9% Total Compensation AU$145k AU$91k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 48% of total compensation represents salary and 52% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Harris Technology Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Harris Technology Group Limited's Growth Numbers

Harris Technology Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 27% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 20%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Harris Technology Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Harris Technology Group Limited for providing a total return of 55% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Harris Technology Group that investors should look into moving forward.

