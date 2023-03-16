Why We Think Sligro Food Group N.V.'s (AMS:SLIGR) CEO Compensation Is Not Excessive At All

Key Insights

Sligro Food Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 22nd of March

Salary of €603.0k is part of CEO Koen Slippens's total remuneration

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Sligro Food Group's total shareholder return over the past three years was 35% while its EPS grew by 4.5% over the past three years

Under the guidance of CEO Koen Slippens, Sligro Food Group N.V. (AMS:SLIGR) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 22nd of March. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing Sligro Food Group N.V.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Sligro Food Group N.V. has a market capitalization of €680m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €1.1m for the year to December 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 53% over the year before. In particular, the salary of €603.0k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the the Netherlands Consumer Retailing industry with market capitalizations ranging from €378m to €1.5b, the reported median CEO total compensation was €1.0m. From this we gather that Koen Slippens is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Koen Slippens directly owns €1.7m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €603k €551k 53% Other €535k €191k 47% Total Compensation €1.1m €742k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 36% of total compensation represents salary and 64% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Sligro Food Group pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s Growth

Sligro Food Group N.V.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 4.5% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 31% over the last year.

We like the look of the strong year-on-year improvement in revenue. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. We'd stop short of saying the business performance is amazing, but there are enough positives to justify further research, or even adding the stock to your watch-list. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Sligro Food Group N.V. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 35% over three years, Sligro Food Group N.V. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Sligro Food Group that investors should look into moving forward.

