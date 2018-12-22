Why We Think Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Could Be Worth Looking At

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of STML, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as an optimistic future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Stemline Therapeutics here.

Flawless balance sheet with high growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to STML is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 54%. This growth in the bottom-line is bolstered by an equally impressive top-line expansion over the same period, which is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. STML’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that STML manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Looking at STML’s capital structure, the company has no debt on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

