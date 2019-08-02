Why We Think The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Could Be Worth Looking At

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), it is a company with a strong track record of dividend payments as well as an optimistic future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Weir Group here.

Reasonable growth potential average dividend payer

One reason why investors are attracted to WEIR is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 22%, made up of high-quality, operational cash from its core business, which is expected to more than double over the next year. This indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven by unsustainable cost-cutting activities.

WEIR dishes out decent dividend payments over time, exceeding the low-risk savings rate, which is what investors want in order to compensate them for the risk of holding a stock. That said, please remember that dividend yields are a function of stock prices and corporate profits, both of which can be volatile.

Next Steps:

For Weir Group, I've compiled three relevant factors you should look at:

