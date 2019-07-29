Why We Think Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) Could Be Worth Looking At

I've been keeping an eye on Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe WPL has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a notable dividend payer that has been able to sustain great financial health over the past. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Woodside Petroleum here.

Excellent balance sheet average dividend payer

WPL is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This implies that WPL manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. WPL's has produced operating cash levels of 0.81x total debt over the past year, which implies that WPL's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

ASX:WPL Historical Debt, July 29th 2019 More

For those seeking income streams from their portfolio, WPL is a robust dividend payer as well. Over the past decade, the company has consistently increased its dividend payout, reaching a yield of 7.6%, making it one of the best dividend companies in the market.

ASX:WPL Historical Dividend Yield, July 29th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Woodside Petroleum, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

