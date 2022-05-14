  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why this is no plain-vanilla dip

Andy Serwer
·Editor in Chief
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Warren Buffett
    Warren Buffett
    CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Friday's mini-rally notwithstanding, it’s getting ugly out there as my former CNN colleague Jack Cafferty used to say. You’ve seen the numbers and they aren’t pretty: Worst start for a year for stocks since 1939. Big tech companies have lost trillions of dollars of market value. Looking at your portfolio is like a kick in the gut.

The carnage is not equally distributed, though. While the Dow (^DJI) is down 11% year to date, (the market peaked on Jan. 3 — conveniently the first trading day of the year), the tech-heavy NASDAQ (^IXIC) is off a bone-crushing 25%.

As if that’s not bad enough, stay-at-home and meme stocks, SPACS and oh my lord, crypto are worse. Examples: Peloton (PTON) was off 60% at one point, SPACS are down 43% on average, and Bitcoin has fallen some 55% from its November peak.) That means there’s some method to the madness.

Risky bets are getting pounded the most.

How many of us bought those glittering objects, only to get burned? Conversely, how many of us rushed out to buy Dow components Chevron, Honeywell or P&G? The former is up 43% year-to-date (Warren Buffett picked up some), and while HON and PG are down year to date, it’s only by single digits. But no, we had to fly high. And now we’re falling hard.

A cutout photo of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett welcomes investors and guests as they shop for deals during the first in-person annual meeting since 2019 of Berkshire Hathaway Inc in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A cutout photo of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett welcomes investors and guests as they shop for deals during the first in-person annual meeting since 2019 of Berkshire Hathaway Inc in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Speaking of Buffett, I have to laugh at just how classic this turn of events has been for him and Berkshire shareholders. As I recently noted, as with countless bubbles and manias past, Berkshire trailed the market, causing another generation of naysayers to insist Buffett had lost his investing touch. Not!

A new environment favors a different group of stocks

A brief recap of why the market is taking it on the chin: The persistent COVID pandemic, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, plus the rise of nationalism and decline of globalism, all of which is torturing supply chains and driving up inflation. Meanwhile, the Fed is raising rates and reducing its portfolio to prevent the economy from overheating.

I’m not saying all of that is going to be bad for the stock market forever, but at the very least this new environment will favor a different group of stocks, like oil and gas producers, and companies that produce and sell in the U.S., for instance. One emblematic signal from this week: Saudi Aramco has surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable company.

“As the Fed raises rates, there's been a lot of concerns around even if the base case is not for a recession in 2022, what does it look like beyond, in 2023 and beyond,” asks Sonali Pier, PIMCO managing director and portfolio manager. “And that's really why we're seeing some investors pivot from cyclicals into non-cyclicals, and really getting concerned about companies where they have lower margin businesses, and that will find it difficult to be squeezed by inflation. And as a result, you can see that there's been a preference for defensive names.”

“We were over-risked through most of 2020, and 2021,” Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy for Wells Fargo, tells Yahoo Finance. “And we pulled back on our risk so far this year. We're getting more conservative within equities in terms of our asset class allocation, and our geography. We're tilting towards the U.S. We're tilting towards large- and mid-caps and away from smalls.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with officials on fighting wildfires, via video link in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with officials on fighting wildfires, via video link in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Returning to Putin for a second, it just makes sense to go risk-off, as they say on Wall Street, and hunker down when you have an unhinged autocrat with nukes hinting at World War Three. Who wants to be all giddy with growth stocks given that?

Are we headed for a recession?

I understand this thing could turn around on a dime and maybe Friday was the beginning of that. But say it doesn’t. Will this market meltdown and surge in inflation cause a recession? Not necessarily. All kinds of unfortunate events like stock swoons and rising prices, as well oil price shocks and, (as we’ve seen), pandemics can cause recessions. But it’s not inevitable. For instance, neither the flash crash of 2010, nor the bear market of August 2011, nor the market sell-off of August 2015, nor the 19.73% market decline in the fall of 2018 precipitated a recession.

The closest corollary to our recent quandary might be the 2000 tech bubble bursting and the subsequent recession of March 2001 to November 2001. As noted, stock market crashes often don’t have enough systemic impact to crater the whole economy, but the 2000 blow-up did. And of course that recession was exacerbated by the attacks of 9/11.

But we probably have even more serious exogenous factors this time around (COVID, Putin, supply chain issues and inflation.) All that plus a losing market are more than enough to cause the global economy to contract.

Regardless, it’s likely we will see some reckonings in this unhappy season. Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF rebounded strongly Friday but is still down 54% this year and was recently off more than 75% from its high in February 2021. Wood’s recent inflows however have been strong reportedly, and lately she was snapping up depressed shares of Coinbase (COIN).

Then there’s Tiger Global, which has reportedly been hit by $17 billion in losses year to date, erasing about two-thirds of its gains since its launch in 2001. According to the FT other funds, like Coatue Management, run by so-called Tiger Cubs, (fund managers who once worked for Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management) are reportedly also being battered as they had larded up on stay-at-home names like Peloton and Zoom (ZM).

And from Silicon Valley, Crunchbase reports that prominent VC Andreessen Horowitz’s big flying IPOs are now, well, not so much:

“Of Andreessen’s 17 portfolio companies that went public at initial valuations of $1 billion or more in roughly the past 18 months, all but one are trading below their offer price. And even the one outlier — Airbnb — is down from its first-day closing price,” Crunchbase noted.

Bottom line: The market may shoot back up anytime, but this doesn’t feel like a plain-vanilla dip to me.

This article was featured in a Saturday edition of the Morning Brief on May 14, 2022. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

By Andy Serwer, editor-in-chief of Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter: @serwer

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices: July and August are going to be sizzling months, says analyst

    Gas prices hit record highs on Friday, as consumers are grappling with soaring inflation.

  • Range Rover Sport to go electric as Jaguar Land Rover grapples with chip crisis

    Land Rover's new Range Rover Sport, in addition to being offered with mild hybrid, plug-hybrid, and traditional V8 power, will have an all-electric version coming in 2024.

  • Bottom or bear market? What stock-market investors need to know about stagflation and the Fed

    U.S. stocks enjoyed a big bounce Friday, but it's far from an all-clear for investors looking for signs that a selloff that's put the S&P 500 index on the brink of a bear market is now bottoming out.

  • Don’t Panic. It’s Time to Be Bold and Buy Stocks.

    Big downturns are part of the investing game. No one knows where the bottom is, but here’s where to find good deals in quality stocks.

  • Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market

    Cash serves a valuable purpose in many investment portfolios, but when the stock market dives, many investors turn to cash in a knee-jerk reaction to avoid losses. However, depending on the reason, moving all your investments from equities to cash … Continue reading → The post Is Cash Trash? This Should Be Your Cash Allocation in a Bear Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • World's Richest Family Bet on Munis, Japanese Stocks, Coinbase

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment firm for the Walton family ramped up its position in a U.S. municipal bond fund and added a sizable stake in Japanese equities, while also betting on small-cap stocks and Coinbase Global Inc. before tumultuous declines. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports in Growing Wave of Foo

  • Warren Buffett Beats the Market Rout Again

    Billionaire Warren Buffet is one of two people in the top ten richest people in the world who has seen his net worth rise since January, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, is ranked number five on the index, which is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The only other billionaire in the top 10 of the Bloomberg list is Gautam Adani, an Indian infrastructure magnate that owns real estate, commodities and power generation and transmission, whose total net worth is $102 billion and his year-to-date performance is a profit of $25.5 billion.

  • Signs of market bottom elude investors after steep selloff

    Investors are studying an array of indicators for clues on how much further a brutal slide in U.S. stocks could run, with some signs suggesting the tumble in equities may not be over. The S&P 500 extended its decline to nearly 20% from January’s record peak on Thursday before an end-of-week bounce, approaching the cusp of a bear market amid concerns that persistently high inflation will prompt more aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate increases that could undermine the economy. Declines have been even steeper in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down 24.5% year-to-date.

  • Ukraine Latest: Finnish Leader Phones Putin to Talk About NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports in Growing Wave of Food ProtectionismElon Musk Trolls TwitterFinland’s president phoned Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Saturday, telling him that the invasion of Ukraine had “altered the security environment” for the Nordic country. G-7 foreign ministers urged

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Companies are betting big on real estate in the metaverse

    Metaverse investor Angelica Saldaña sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how companies are buying up digital real estate in the metaverse, NFTs, and the various metaverses that are being developed.

  • A tech stock bubble just like 2000 has burst, longtime tech CEO says

    The rout continues in tech. One long-time tech CEO shares his perspective.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks cap losing streak to close higher following comeback rally from earlier sell-off

    U.S. stocks closed higher after a comeback rally Friday helped pare some losses from earlier this week as concerns over persistent inflation and the resilience of the U.S. economy stirred up further volatility in recent sessions.

  • Market strategist explains why investors should still be ‘a bit on the cautious side’

    Akshata Bailkeri, Bruderman Asset Management Equity Analyst, and Eric Freedman, U.S. Bank Asset Management CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about how the market is reacting to economic data, the Fed's interest rate hikes, international markets, and geopolitical impacts on commodities.

  • Satoshi's Mission, LUNA, UST and Where Crypto Went Wrong

    Bitcoin’s genesis block is historic, not just because it contained the first 50 bitcoins, but because it had a message coded in the hash code: "The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks." This reference to the 2008 financial crisis from Bitcoin’s creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto, is often read as an indirect mission statement: The financial system could be redesigned, money could obey immutable laws written into code, and finance could flow unimpeded. Bitcoin would be decentralized, beyond reproach and beyond manipulation.

  • How we can all beat inflation

    Inflation will come down when consumers cut bank on spending. We could do it voluntarily, but that's not how consumer capitalism works.

  • How Hearst is using the 'Warren Buffett School'

    Multi-national giant Hearst is taking a page out of the ‘Warren Buffett School’ playbook when it comes to the acquisitions it has made over the last decade.

  • Apple, Microsoft, and Google want you to go passwordless. Here’s what that means

    You may soon be able to ditch your passwords for good.

  • Bitcoin Billionaire Fortunes Plummet in Crypto Meltdown

    After reaching $3 trillion in November, the market value of the crypto market has fallen to $1.37 trillion.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks on Friday

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks analysts are downgrading today. To take a look at some more stocks that are in the news, go to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks on Friday. US stocks are in the green on Friday and are trying to recover some of the losses incurred earlier in […]