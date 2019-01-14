Here’s why Thomas Cook (India) Limited’s (NSE:THOMASCOOK) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we’ll look at Thomas Cook (India) Limited (NSE:THOMASCOOK) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Thomas Cook (India):

0.014 = ₹2.7b ÷ (₹129b – ₹29b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Thomas Cook (India) has an ROCE of 1.4%.

See our latest analysis for Thomas Cook (India)

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Thomas Cook (India) Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Thomas Cook (India)’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 6.8% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Thomas Cook (India)’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Thomas Cook (India)’s current ROCE of 1.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 7.3% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NSEI:THOMASCOOK Last Perf January 14th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Thomas Cook (India)’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Thomas Cook (India) has total liabilities of ₹29b and total assets of ₹129b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.