Why THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Could Be Worth Watching

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at THOR Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In THOR Industries?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.69% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy THOR Industries today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $78.91, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because THOR Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will THOR Industries generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of THOR Industries, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, THO appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on THO for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on THO should the price fluctuate below its true value.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for THOR Industries (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in THOR Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

