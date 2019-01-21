Why Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd.’s (HKG:2182) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd.’s (HKG:2182) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Tian Chang Group Holdings has a P/E ratio of 13.83, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$13.83 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Tian Chang Group Holdings:

P/E of 13.83 = HK$0.45 ÷ HK$0.032 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Tian Chang Group Holdings’s earnings per share fell by 45% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 31% per year over the last five years. This might lead to muted expectations.

How Does Tian Chang Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below, Tian Chang Group Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (7.4) in the chemicals industry.

Tian Chang Group Holdings’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Tian Chang Group Holdings’s Balance Sheet

Tian Chang Group Holdings’s net debt is 75% of its market cap. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Verdict On Tian Chang Group Holdings’s P/E Ratio

Tian Chang Group Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 13.8, which is above the HK market average of 10.4. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company.