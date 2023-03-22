Why a TikTok ban could be hard to enforce

BBC
·4 min read
Charli D'Amelio
US influencer Charli D'Amelio would be keen to avoid a ban - she has 150m followers on TikTok

The US government is demanding that TikTok's Chinese owners sell the social media platform, or risk facing a ban.

It comes as more and more countries have been expressing concerns about what China might do with user data from the app.

But banning the app is not straightforward - here's what might be involved.

Why does the US want to ban TikTok?

TikTok gathers similar kinds of data as other apps, but US officials are concerned that this data could fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

The US says this data could be used to spy on Americans, or to spread propaganda. It has already banned the app from government devices, a move also taken by the UK, Canada and the EU. India also banned the app altogether in 2020.

TikTok insists it operates no differently from other social media companies and says it would never comply with an order to transfer data to Chinese officials.

One in three Americans uses TikTok, and a ban on such a popular app would be unprecedented in the US.

How would a ban work?

The most likely route for enforcing a government ban would be to order app stores, such as those operated by Apple and Google, to remove TikTok from their platforms.

That would mean people could no longer download the app that way, but those who already have the app would still have it on their phones. Over time, the app would stop receiving updates, which could cause issues for users.

Would there be a way around an app store ban?

The region of the app store can be changed on most mobile devices, allowing you to access apps from other countries - though this may break the terms of service of the apps downloaded, or of the devices themselves.

It's also possible to install apps downloaded from the internet, rather than app stores, by modifying your device - though this may break copyright law.

Ultimately, Apple and Google could decide to send updates to US devices which specifically stop the TikTok app from working altogether, making these workarounds null and void.

Could the US government block people from accessing TikTok altogether?

When the Indian government banned TikTok, it disabled downloads and demanded that internet service providers (ISPs) block it altogether.

This made it more difficult to access the app or website from most ISPs in India - although there are some workarounds.

Notably, variants of the app have popped up online, which people can download to their modified devices in order to use it.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden has already banned TikTok from US government devices

Some people have used VPNs - or virtual private network - which is a secure connection between your device and another computer over the internet, which makes it appear as if you are based in a different country or region.

But this may not be enough to circumvent the ban.

According to TikTok's help page, it collects information on your approximate location by checking your Sim card and IP address.

In other words, if your device's phone number begins +1, TikTok knows you're in the US and could block your device from accessing the app.

But it is unknown if TikTok would choose to bar users from using the app - it could decline to assist the government with any measures, and instead allow people in the US to use the platform so long as they can find workarounds to access it.

Would people still be able to post?

TikTok could be ordered to block accounts from the US altogether, which means people or businesses would not be able to post unless they could make use of any workarounds.

Many people, from businesses to content creators, have used TikTok as a way to gain celebrity and income. People use it to sell products around the world and publicise their content.

According to TikTok, more than 5 million businesses use the app in the US. If the small enterprises don't have an audience on other social media channels, a ban could dramatically impact their business.

How has China reacted to this?

China has accused the US of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok, and it has accused the government of overreacting when it ordered federal employees to remove TikTok from government-issued devices.

"How unsure of itself can the world's top superpower like the US be to fear young people's favourite app like that?" said spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese government

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -TikTok's chief executive will tell lawmakers the Chinese-owned short video app with more than 150 million American users has never, and would never, share U.S. user data with the Chinese government amid growing U.S. national security concerns.

  • UK says Broadcom's $61 billion VMware deal could hurt server competition

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator said U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's acquisition of VMware could make servers more expensive, and it would refer the $61 billion deal to an in-depth inquiry unless its concerns were addressed. Broadcom agreed to buy the cloud computing and virtualisation company last year to diversify into enterprise software. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday the deal could dampen innovation and drive up the cost of computer parts and software for servers.

  • Microsoft launches image-creation tool on Bing powered by OpenAI's tech

    The tool, named 'Bing Image Creator', will be available to users of the latest AI-powered version of Bing and Edge preview. Bing Image Creator will be integrated into Bing chat, rolling out initially in Creative mode starting Tuesday for users on desktop and mobile, Microsoft said in a blog post. At the center are Microsoft and Alphabet Inc's Google, touting AI features for their most popular products from spreadsheet software Excel to Gmail.

  • Nvidia’s Next-Gen AI Chips Are Coming to AWS and Google Cloud

    (Bloomberg) -- Riding the surge of hype around ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products, Nvidia Corp. introduced new chips, supercomputing services and a raft of high-profile partnerships Tuesday intended to showcase how its technology will fuel the next wave of AI breakthroughs.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious

  • The Best Retro Game Consoles, Handhelds, Controllers, and More

    Many modern video games offer narrative experiences that rival Hollywood blockbusters, but today’s games can also demand a lot of time and attention to play through. Sometimes you just want to dive right into the action, and the 8-bit and 16-bit retro games of yesteryear are perfect for that. Especially with all the new retro handhelds and reproduction consoles currently hitting the market.

  • Nvidia CEO Says AI Can Overcome the Death of Moore’s Law

    The CEO offered a comprehensive and optimistic vision for the future of AI. “Accelerated computing and AI have arrived,” he said.

  • Google CEO tells employees 'things will go wrong' as the public tests its ChatGPT rival Bard

    In an email to workers, per CNBC, Sundar Pichai said: "As more people start to use Bard ... they'll surprise us. Things will go wrong."

  • Apple's Latest Moves To Abandon China Require A Big Lift: Changing India's Rules

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeking changes in India’s labor laws to expand local production. India’s regional governments are yielding to Apple’s request to move iPhone assembly from China, Bloomberg reports. India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is weighing new rules to make factory shifts more flexible. Also Read: Apple’s Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Prod

  • Google Play suspends Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo over suspected malware

    Google's Play store has suspended Pinduoduo, a popular shopping app in China, citing the discovery of malware, just as its sibling app Temu has been climbing download charts in the US market. The Google Play page for Pinduoduo, the main app operated by PDD Holdings known for its cut-to-the-bone deals, was inaccessible as of Tuesday, while Temu remains available. Google said in a statement that it found malware in some versions of Pinduoduo available for download outside the Play store. Do you ha

  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro May Ditch Physical Volume and Mute Buttons

    We won’t know anything for sure about the iPhone 15 until it’s launched later this year, but we’re expecting big changes. We’ve already mentioned it in our iPhone 15 rumor roundup, but this year’s Pro models may ditch physical buttons for touch-based buttons that will introduce a kind of “taptic” feedback. Now, a new render is backing up that claim, but at least it’s assuring us that we’ll still have dedicated mute controls.

  • 'Bye, AirPods': These Beats buds are giving Apple a run for its money — and they're on sale

    Incredible noise-cancellation, awesome battery life and cool colors to boot.

  • Bill Gates predicts A.I. will change the world more and faster than his personal computing revolution

    AI is the most important technological breakthrough the Microsoft co-founder has seen since he first envisioned how Windows would popularize PCs.

  • How to record calls on your phone

    Recording your phone calls is a task that is almost impossible unless it is done by a third party such as Google Voice or Call Recorder Lite, Kurt Knutsson explains.

  • The Hidden Winner of Samsung's OLED-TV Strategy Shift

    This year, the Korean electronics giant is adding a midpriced option to its usual lineup of high-end OLED TVs. Here's how to invest in what happens next. (Hint: Samsung is not the stock to buy here.)

  • Nvidia turns to AI cloud rental to spread new technology

    (Reuters) -Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Tuesday laid out the company's plans to make the powerful and expensive supercomputers used to develop AI technologies like ChatGPT available for rent to nearly any business. While that access will not come cheap - at $37,000 a month for eight of Nvidia's flagship A100 or H100 chips strung together - offering it to a wider swath of business customers could accelerate an AI boom that has driven Nvidia shares up 77% this year, making it about five times more valuable than longtime rival Intel Corp. The Santa Clara, California-based company already dominates the field for artificial intelligence chips and has helped partners like Microsoft Corp build huge systems for ChatGPT creator OpenAI's services to answer questions with human-like text and generate images from prompts.

  • The 3 Best AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape huge swaths of the global economy, and businesses of all sizes are rushing to deploy the game-changing technology. The AI market will approach a staggering $1.4 trillion by the end of the decade, according to a forecast by Fortune Business Insights. Investors' excitement for AI reached a fever pitch after Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a multibillion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI in January.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Chinese Dating App Does the Swiping for Singles to Find Love

    China’s new state-sponsored dating app, Palm Guixi, is something right out of the dystopia fiction handbook and is receiving mixed responses. The app was reportedly created to streamline the dating process for residents in Jiangxi by matching single users based on background data uploaded by the app itself.

  • Google Officially Releases Bard, Its ChatGPT Rival

    After an initial announcement in February, Google has officially opened limited beta access to its AI chatbot, “Bard,” which it describes as a companion to its primary service, search. Google calls the chatbot an “experiment” and has reminded users that it is still very much a work in progress and may not always function as intended.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Solana?

    For Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) investors, one of the most highly anticipated events of 2023 has almost arrived: the official launch of the Saga crypto phone. With this new product debut in Q1 2023, Solana will become the first Layer-1 blockchain with its own crypto phone. The big question is how much of a boost this product launch could provide for Solana, which has already skyrocketed 130% in early 2023.