Why it is it time to bring CBUS back

It is time to bring back the popular and free CBUS, that was discontinued in 2021.

Dozens of cities in America offer free bus rides and there is a growing push to make public transportation free across the country. The goal is to create more equitable transportation.

There has been a significant increase in residents in the Short North and downtown since CBUS service was terminated by COTA.

In addition, several hotels, including the new Hilton with 463 guest rooms have been added, which has drawn an increasing number of visitors. Restoring CBUS would be of great benefit to these residents and visitors, as well as the businesses that line the route.

There is currently planning underway to increase the density downtown as well as improve pedestrian and bike circulation. Restoring CBUS would be a significant supplement to this plan.

I would also argue to expand the route to go from the Ohio State University campus to Downtown and add an east/west route that would connect the Franklin Park Conservatory, the Columbus Museum of Art, and COSI, which would provide access to our iconic cultural institutions for students, downtown residents, and visitors.

Mark Corna, Powell

The people of Ohio understand distrust

Re "Controversial higher ed bill stalled in Ohio House," Dec. 4: Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, was quoted as saying "When you make concessions and folks who say, ‘If you make these concessions, I'll vote for it,' but they don't, the concessions don't end up getting made in the future."

I think what he was saying is – if people say one thing and do another, it leads to distrust and a possible unwillingness to work with them in the future.

Well, Sen. Huffman, I, or should I say, we, the people of Ohio, completely understand that feeling.

Mike Kindt, Ashville

Brown, working to cut red tape and help side hustles

Many Ohio online sellers are entrepreneurs trying to get their small business started.

This is difficult enough.

In an economy where corporations still refuse to pay workers what they’re worth and hard work doesn’t always pay off, it’s not surprising that people have a side hustle and use sites like E-Bay and Etsy to earn extra income.

Unfortunately, the IRS was planning to require online sellers and small businesses to complete a 1099-K tax form for any transactions over $600 starting in January, creating more red tape for Ohioans.

After months of pressure, the IRS has agreed to delay the implementation of new, burdensome rules that would have increased tax paperwork for Ohio’s smallest businesses and entrepreneurs.

While this delay is welcome, Sen. Sherrod Brown understands that Ohioans should never have to wade through excessive tax paperwork.

That’s why he has introduced the bipartisan Red Tape Reduction Act to permanently raise the threshold for when these online sellers receive these tax forms from $600 to $10,000.

As he works to get this bill passed, he’s also been pressing the IRS to further delay the implementation of the new reporting threshold. Please urge your members of Congress to support the Red Tape Reduction Act.

Russ Smith, Strongsville

