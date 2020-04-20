How and why this tiny microbe makes you sick: A coronavirus story of one married couple

CINCINNATI – Doug Hicks used to say he didn’t get sick. Cold bugs. Flu season. None of it fazed him. His kids might get sick. His wife might get sick. Not him.

Until last month, the 33-year-old autoworker from St. Bernard, Ohio, had a hard time remembering the last time he’d caught anything but a pass in the football league he plays in.

Then he met the novel coronavirus.

“I wasn’t prepared for this,” Hicks says.

Few people are. The virus is a terrifyingly efficient marvel of evolution, built to spread easily from person to person, then settle in for a long stay.

Sometimes, the host barely knows it’s there, allowing the virus to more easily travel and meet new hosts. Sometimes, the host can’t get out of bed for days or weeks. On rare occasions, the host dies from all the damage the virus has done.

Why does the novel coronavirus do these things? It’s a question that occurred to Hicks and his wife, Sheena, more than once as they endured three weeks of misery from the middle of March to early April.

To find an answer, the Cincinnati Enquirer asked Doug and Sheena to describe their symptoms and then asked an infectious disease specialist to explain what was happening to them and why.

A warning: Like Doug, you might not be prepared for this. It’s not a tale for the squeamish.

An illustration showing how the novel coronavirus is contracted. More

Contracting coronavirus

Sheena appears to have been the first to encounter the virus. It could’ve happened at her job at a call center or while visiting bars during a pre-St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl. The location might matter to scientists tracking the pandemic, but it doesn’t matter to the virus. Some public health experts say contact tracing is a key strategy in stopping the spread of the virus.

Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum is a professor and infectious disease specialist at the University of Cincinnati. He says the virus is spread when an infected person expels tiny droplets from the mouth, throat or lungs, usually during a cough or sneeze.

The virus can live for hours or for more than a day, depending on the surface and temperature, just waiting for someone new, like Sheena, to come along. Once she touched a droplet and then touched her face, the virus would have been well on its way to finding a home in her nose or throat.

At this point, Sheena wouldn’t have felt any symptoms. But the virus was getting to work.

It can take two to 14 days for a person to develop symptoms after initial exposure to the virus, according to Dr. Martin S. Hirsch, senior physician in the Infectious Diseases Services at Massachusetts General Hospital. The average is about five days.

An illustration showing how the novel coronavirus enters a person's body and what symptoms appear. More

A dry cough, lost sense of smell

The coronavirus wastes no time. Within hours, it begins burrowing into the cells that line the nose and throat, which have receptors that allow the virus to attach and begin replicating. Soon, it’s making billions of copies.