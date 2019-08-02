Why Tipiak Société Anonyme's (EPA:TIPI) CEO Pay Matters To You

Hubert Grouès has been the CEO of Tipiak Société Anonyme (EPA:TIPI) since 1992. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Hubert Grouès's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Tipiak Société Anonyme has a market capitalization of €62m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.1m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €290k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €181m, and the median CEO total compensation was €109k.

It would therefore appear that Tipiak Société Anonyme pays Hubert Grouès more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Tipiak Société Anonyme, below.

Is Tipiak Société Anonyme Growing?

Tipiak Société Anonyme has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 14% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is down -2.6% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Tipiak Société Anonyme Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 1.8% over three years, some Tipiak Société Anonyme shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Tipiak Société Anonyme with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Tipiak Société Anonyme shares (free trial).

