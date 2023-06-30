Why today’s borrowers will have to wait seven years longer to pay off the mortgage

House

Home buyers will now have to wait an extra seven years to pay off their mortgages, analysis shows.

The average first-time buyer today will be paying off their loan until the age of 64 – the oldest age since records began in 2005, according to data from trade body UK Finance.

New homeowners are older than ever – 33 – and taking out the longest-ever mortgage terms of 31 years on average.

In April 2005, people were getting on the property ladder at the age of 31 with 26-year mortgages.

Interest payments on mortgages now make up 16pc of their incomes – the highest level since 2008.

Adrian Anderson, of broker Anderson Harris, said many mortgage borrowers were taking out longer mortgage terms to compensate for a jump in mortgage rates.

The average two-year fixed rate mortgage has jumped from 2.59pc in June 2021 to 6.37pc, according to data company Moneyfacts.

A first-time buyer taking out the average loan of £196,000 will now pay an extra £5,040 in annual mortgage repayments compared with two years ago, according to broker L&C Mortgages.

Mr Anderson said: “Many borrowers are now stretching the mortgage over the longest possible term that the bank will consider.

“A lot of people will be taking their mortgage up to age 70, which most banks will accept.”

He said some lenders are even giving out mortgages that last until borrowers are 75 to 80, particularly in cases where their jobs do not require physical labour and it is likely they would be able to keep working.

He warned homeowners will end up paying more in interest over the course of their loan by choosing this option.

House prices have soared in relation to incomes in recent years, which has increased the amount that people are borrowing to buy a home.

First-time buyers were taking out mortgages of £105,000 in 2005 – nearly half of today’s average loan size of £197,000.

Mark Harris, of broker SPF Private Clients, said: “First-time buyers are getting older because they have to save for longer. Some are also just coming out of university with student debt and are having to repay that first.

“House prices, particularly in London and the South East, are just out of reach for so many people. They’re putting their mortgage on to a longer term to make it more affordable.”

It is not just first-time buyers who are taking out longer-term mortgages.

Mr Harris said he was seeing homeowners increasing their loan lengths when they are remortgaging in an effort to bring down payments.

Typically, homeowners who want to extend their mortgage terms or switch to interest-only payments have to change lenders to do so, but this is changing.

Last week Jeremy Hunt met with lenders and announced new measures to help homeowners.

He said borrowers will be able to change their mortgages to interest-only or extend their mortgage terms with “no questions asked”. They will also be able to return to their original deal within six months.

Mr Harris said this was something that homeowners could previously request from their existing lender but it was more challenging to secure such a change without moving to a different provider.

