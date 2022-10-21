Why Toon Finance Coin DOGE and SHIB are the number three meme coin in the world

·6 min read

The Toonie Takeover exploding across the world 

Toon Finance is the most searched meme coin in the world right now with media outlets going crazy writing about the coin non stop. Many investors in the crypto space have heard of major players like doge coin and Shiba inu but there’s a new coin taken over.  Toon Finance is the new coin project of the year. 

Toon Finance recently just breezed through the first phase of their presale raking in over 3 million dollars in one week. 

That is huge for the world of decentralized finance. Toon Finance is moving up fast raising media attention from wall street investors to kids playing counter strike. The space doesn’t discriminate when it comes to community everyone is welcome. 

DOGEcoin: The Meme Currency That Could

In 2013, a new cryptocurrency called DOGEcoin was introduced as a “joke currency.” Based on the popular “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, DOGEcoin was meant to poke fun at the hype around Bitcoin and other altcoins. 

However, despite its humble beginnings, DOGEcoin has managed to carve out a niche for itself and has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about DOGEcoin.

What is DOGEcoin?

DOGEcoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that enables users to send money online. Based on the Litecoin protocol, DOGEcoin uses Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithm to verify transactions and mine new coins. 

Unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, there is no limit to the number of DOGEcoins that can be mined. As of writing this, over 115 billion DOGEcoins have been mined with a total market capitalization of over $6 billion. 

What makes DOGEcoin unique?

DOGEcoin differentiates itself from other cryptocurrencies with its strong community focus. The DOGE community is one of the most active and welcoming in the crypto space. From organizing charity events to sending Elon Musk to space, the DOGE community has done it all. In fact, it was the DOGE community that helped make Dogecoin one of the most traded cryptocurrencies on Robinhood in July 2020. 

What is the future of DOGEcoin? 

No one knows for sure what the future holds for DOGEcoin. However, given its strong community support and growing popularity, it is safe to say that DOGEcoin is here to stay. Only time will tell if it will be able to maintain its position as one of the top cryptocurrencies or if it will fade into obscurity. 

DOGEcoin may have started as a joke but it has since become a force to be reckoned with in the cryptocurrency world. With a strong community backing and increasing popularity, only time will tell if Dogecoin has what it takes to maintain its position as one of the top cryptos.

Shiba Inu Coin: The Meme-Based Cryptocurrency That’s Taking the World by Storm

SHIB Price and Data from CoinMarketCap

In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are many that have gained popularity for their innovative technology or their potential to change the way we interact with money. But there is one cryptocurrency that has gained a following for a different reason entirely: Shiba Inu coin.

Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) is a meme-based cryptocurrency that was created in mid-2020. The coin was created as a fork of Ethereum and quickly rose to prominence thanks to its association with the popular Dogecoin and its use of the “Shiba Inu” dog breed as its mascot. While Shiba Inu coin doesn’t have the same technology as some of the more well-known cryptocurrencies, it has still managed to amass a large following and achieve a market capitalization of over $6 billion.

How Shiba Inu Coin Works

Shiba Inu coin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency that allows users to send and receive payments without the need for a central authority. The coin is based on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the ERC-20 token standard. SHIB tokens are minted every time a transaction is made on the Shiba Inu network and can be used to purchase goods and services or traded on exchanges for other cryptocurrencies. 

One of the most notable features of Shiba Inu coin is its use of “burn rates.” When a SHIB token is transferred, 10% of the transaction is burned, meaning it is destroyed and removed from circulation. This process is designed to create scarcity and increase the value of remaining SHIB tokens. Additionally, all transaction fees on the Shiba Inu network are also burned, which further reduces the supply of SHIB tokens. 

Another key feature of Shiba Inu coin is its “dogfooding” system. This system allows SHIB token holders to send their tokens to addresses that they believe will help increase the value of the currency. These addresses could be exchanges, wallets, or even individuals. The idea behind dogfooding is that it will help promote adoption and usage of Shiba Inu coin by those who hold it. 

The final notable feature of Shiba Inu coin is its “tribalism.” This system encourages users to hold onto their SHIB tokens rather than selling them in order to gain benefits such as increased rewards for participating in network governance or early access to new features or products. By encouraging users to HODL onto their SHIB tokens, the developers hope to create a more engaged and loyal community around the currency. 

Shiba Inu coin has quickly become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies thanks to its meme-based design and unique approach to tokenomics. While it remains to be seen whether or not Shiba Inu coin will have staying power, there’s no doubt that it has captured the attention of crypto investors and enthusiasts around the world.

The Rise of Meme Coins

In the world of cryptocurrency, there are all sorts of different coins and tokens. Some are utility tokens that give holders access to a product or service. Others are security tokens that represent ownership in a company. And then there are meme coins. What are meme coins, and why are they so popular? Let’s take a closer look.

What Are Meme Coins?

A meme coin is a cryptocurrency that is created for the purpose of memes. In other words, it is a digital asset that is intended to be used as a way to spread memes across the internet. The most popular meme coin is Dogecoin, which was created in 2013 as a parody of Bitcoin. However, there are many other meme coins out there, such as Shiba Inu coin, Elon Musk coin, and Safemoon coin.

Why Are Meme Coins So Popular?

There are a few reasons why meme coins have become so popular. First of all, they’re fun. They offer a lighthearted way to get involved in the world of cryptocurrency without taking things too seriously. 

Secondly, they’re often much cheaper than other types of cryptocurrencies, which makes them more accessible to a wider range of people. Finally, because they’re often associated with popular internet memes, they have a built-in audience that is more likely to adopt them.

Meme coins are a relatively new phenomenon in the world of cryptocurrency, but they’ve already made quite a splash. 

These digital assets are created for the purpose of spreading memes across the internet, and they’re becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability and association with popular internet culture. If you’re looking for a fun and inexpensive way to get involved in cryptocurrency, then you may want to consider buying some meme coins!

TwitterToon Finance | Telegram

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Makes a Confession About Twitter

    The CEO of Tesla is in the process of finalizing the acquisition of the social network for $44 billion.

  • Video shows Nigerian presidential candidate being criticised by an activist and not his 'daughters'

    Nigerian social media users are circulating a video that claims to show footage of the daughters of the ruling party's presidential candidate Bola Tinubu purportedly criticising their father ahead of next year's elections. But this is false: the “daughters” in the video are the same woman, and she is not Tinubu's daughter.“Exposed: Tinubu daughters finally exposed their father,” reads the caption on the video. It was posted on Facebook on August 12, 2022, and has since been shared more than 1,00

  • 11 Times Disney Channel Shows Handled Serious Topics Well, And 11 Times They Handled Them Like Trash

    In the early '00s, shows like The Proud Family taught kids to celebrate each other's differences, but in the '10s, an episode of Jessie had to be pulled over backlash against jokes making fun of a child's allergy.View Entire Post ›

  • Meta oversight board can now apply warning screens on content

    The board, which already has the ability to review user appeals to remove content, said it would be able to make binding decisions to apply a warning screen when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content", including to photos and videos. Separately in its quarterly transparency report, the board said it received 347,000 appeals from Facebook and Instagram users around the world during the second quarter ended June 30. "This demonstrates the ongoing demand from users to appeal Meta’s content moderation decisions to an independent body."

  • Draymond Green isn't starting a fund, but is working with top VCs

    Draymond Green, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors, says he's working with well-known investors involved in the tech space. When asked by TechCrunch's Brian Heater onstage whether he was looking to start an investment fund, Green replied that he wasn't because he's already involved with a group of prominent VCs, including Chamath Palihapitiya, Bill Gurley, Jason Calacanis and Bill Lee.

  • Christina Aguilera’s new ‘Beautiful’ video tackles the damaging effects of social media

    Artist encourages followers to “put your mind, body, and soul first.”

  • Using Someone Else's Netflix Password? A Crackdown Is Coming in 'Early 2023'

    Netflix will officially start charging for password sharing in early 2023. Here's what that means for users.

  • The Kardashians, body image and social media: Why parents should stop filtering their photos

    Mental health professionals say parents need to beware what they post on social media because children listen a lot more than we think.

  • You Can Still Get a Refund for Your Recalled Peloton Treadmill

    Those who jumped on the Peloton pandemic-bandwagon in 2021 and picked up their Tread+ treadmill only to learn it was subject to a recall now have more time to return it for a full refund. Peloton has extended their window for customers to return their recalled workout equipment to Nov. 6, 2023. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has been pushing Peloton to fix the dangerous issues it possesses for children and pets since early 2021.

  • How Disinformation Splintered and Became More Intractable

    On the morning of July 8, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, a social media platform he founded with people close to him, to claim that he had in fact won the 2020 presidential vote in Wisconsin, despite all evidence to the contrary. Barely 8,000 people shared that missive on Truth Social, a far cry from the hundreds of thousands of responses his posts on Facebook and Twitter had regularly generated before those services suspended his megaphones after the deadly riot on Capitol

  • Is Parler, Kanye's Next Business Venture, Even Worth Anything?

    The very first thing Parler, the Candace Owens’ husband-owned haven for hate speech, did after announcing that Kanye West plans to buy it was send an email about its plans to a few hundred of the platform’s most important users and associates. It makes sense for any company to reach out to key users and the like before a sale, but Parler couldn’t manage to get even that part right: it CC’d all rather than blind-copying the personal email addresses of hundreds of verified users and other VIPs, in

  • Jack Dorsey-Backed Decentralized Social Network Bluesky Gets 30,000 Signups in 48 Hours

    The Web3 social media protocol aims to solve the issues associated with data silos that exist across today’s applications.

  • Police issue alert of more Facebook Marketplace robberies involving sale of motorbikes, ATVs

    More people have fallen victim to the Facebook Marketplace scam we first told you about in August.

  • Musk Says He's 'Overpaying' for Twitter

    Elon Musk said he and other investors are "obviously overpaying" for Twitter Inc. Tesla Inc's chief executive officer said he is excited about the Twitter situation. Su Keenan reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Fact check: Identical injured dog posts are a viral scam

    These posts are being used as a "gullibility check," said misinformation expert Jeffery Blevins.

  • Google Finally Lets You Turn off Targeted Ads Without Breaking Its Apps

    For years, Google has offered users a master privacy setting which controls a major chunk of the data collected about you, but using it came with an enormous drawback: you had to give up a variety of useful features across the company’s services. Today, that’s changing. In a major revamp of its settings, Google will let you fine tune how data gets used for targeted ads without breaking the apps you use everyday.

  • SoCal school board candidate faces backlash over Facebook posts

    The Facebook comments and posts were made by Susan "Sue" Strom's husband, Doug Strom. In one comment, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "plantation house boy."

  • Netflix Subscriber Growth Is Back. Time to Buy the Stock?

    After two straight quarters of subscriber declines, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just showed that its growth story isn't dead. The streaming giant added 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, better than its guidance of 1 million. Netflix grew subscribers in all four regions with particularly strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region, where it added 1.43 million new members and still has a large market to penetrate.

  • Viral social media video shows 2 women shooting off guns on the highway

    Viral social media video shows 2 women shooting off guns on the highway

  • How billionaires are building a right-wing online ecosystem

    The rapper Ye’s purchase of the right-wing social media app Parler may do little to reignite the floundering platform. But taken as a piece in a larger puzzle of billionaires buying, creating and investing in social media apps, the acquisition could further consolidate the power of ultra-wealthy men to shape the online ecosystem based on their own…