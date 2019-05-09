Why top Democrats are rooting for Trump in trade spat with China

With trade talks between the United States and China at a make-or-break moment, the news media and investors are focused heavily on President Donald Trump’s threat to jack up tariffs on China Friday if the negotiations don’t go well.

That focus is fair enough. Stocks have already tumbled because of the fear. The tariffs would impose meaningful burdens on businesses and consumers in the world’s two largest economies.

Often left on the sidelines of this discussion, though, is something essential: Those two nations, while economically intertwined, are also rivals in a technology race that will shape their respective futures. That’s one reason why China apparently backtracked on its pledges in the trade talks last week – including new legal protections against the theft of intellectual property, or IP.

Mr. Trump’s tariff threats followed. And he’s not alone in the concern. In fact, while the president’s own checklist with China may revolve heavily around boosting U.S. exports, frustration over leakage of U.S. know-how to China has been rising from the White House to the Pentagon to corporate boardrooms. Some in Congress are, if anything, even more exercised about the issue of technology transfer than Mr. Trump.

“I commend the Trump administration for not allowing the status quo to go on, [but] I wish I had more confidence that the administration understood what was at stake, particularly as we think about technology and innovation,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said at a Monitor Breakfast with reporters Thursday. “While I think there is finally, finally the beginnings of a strategy on 5G [wireless networks], I think at least the White House was asleep at the switch for the first two years of this administration.”

Senator Warner said “there’s been a gradual awakening” in the private and public sectors to the problem, but that Mr. Trump and to some degree President Barack Obama before him have failed to rally a global coalition to address an issue regarding China that’s global in scope.

Last year, for example, one bill to guard against cyberthreats passed the House on a 362-1 vote.

“This issue of the Chinese forcing American companies to transfer technology or stealing American technology and IP is one of the few issues that enjoys broad bipartisan support,” says Timothy Heath, a security expert at the Rand Corp., a think tank near Washington. “And the difficulty is what do you do about it.”

AN ERA OF COMPETITION

This week Democratic leaders joined the president in confronting China.

Similarly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, while questioning some of Mr. Trump’s methods, said Wednesday: “In any trade agreement if you don’t have enforcement, all you’re having is a conversation, a cup of tea.”

“Hang tough on China, President @realDonaldTrump. Don’t back down. Strength is the only way to win with China,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted on Sunday. That came after Mr. Trump had gone to Twitter with a “No!” to a Chinese “attempt to renegotiate.”

The heightened concern about safeguarding U.S. technology doesn’t necessarily mean the Trump administration will win major breakthroughs in a bilateral trade deal.

Rather, regardless of what any deal achieves, the two nations appear to have entered a protracted era of competing for technological advantage, in areas ranging from aerospace and telecommunications to artificial intelligence, all with big military as well as commercial implications. Managing tensions over the issue is an increasingly important part of the U.S.-China relationship, for both sides.

After a year of intense bilateral negotiations, Mr. Trump had voiced the expectation of a deal soon. With the recent setbacks, the question now is whether those hopes can be revived.

As a nudge, Mr. Trump may impose 25% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports as soon as Friday morning. Yet, by some accounts, he’s been open to concessions on the technology issues in order to reach a deal.

“My concern is that he will perhaps agree to a less ambitious agreement in order to close a deal,” says Orit Frenkel, a former director in the Office of the United States Trade Representative and now president of Frenkel Strategies.