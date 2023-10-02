Top GOP senator says Trump ‘is strengthening’ among independents

TechCrunch

A Kenyan parliamentary committee formed in August to investigate operations and activities of Sam Altman’s crypto project, Worldcoin, in the East African country, has recommended for it to be shut down. The committee, in a report published today and seen by TechCrunch, called on Kenya’s ICT regulator, the Communication Authority, to disable Worldcoin’s physical and virtual presence “including blacklisting the IP addresses of related websites” until the country establishes proper regulations over virtual assets. The recommendations by the team of lawmakers come after Kenya suspended Worldcoin enrollment in the country in early August over concerns related to the “authenticity and legality” of its activities in the areas of security, financial services and data protection.