Why Topekan Will Pope and brother will be tried separately on Jan. 6 capitol riot charges

Will Pope, a Topekan facing federal criminal charges linked to the U.S. Capitol riot, will be tried separately from his brother, Michael Pope.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Sept. 26 granted a motion by Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, to sever the brothers' case, according to court records.

Contreras has scheduled a bench trial for Michael Pope to take place Dec. 13 and a jury trial for Will Pope to begin July 22, 2024, court records show. Contreras is to preside over both.

Will Pope, circled in blue and shown in surveillance video taken Jan. 6, 2021, during the U.S. Capitol riot, will be tried separately from his brother, Michael Pope, circled in red, on charges linked to that riot.

What did the judge's order say?

Contreras wrote in his Sept. 26 order that Michael Pope is represented by a defense attorney, has said he plans to waive his right to a jury trial and request a bench trial on the charges against him, and intends to enter into plea agreements on "many" of the charges against him.

"By contrast, Defendant William Pope has chosen to proceed pro se (as his own attorney), has indicated no intention to waive his right to a jury trial, has sought extensive discovery, and appears inclined to present a wide-ranging defense," Contreras wrote.

He concluded a joint trial was likely to pose a serious risk of compromising Michael Pope's legal rights in regard to his trial.

"For instance, William Pope’s lack of legal and trial experience may cause him to take actions that could confuse the issues before the jury or have spillover effects with respect to Defendant Michael Pope," Contreras wrote. "Accordingly, there is a risk that a joint trial would present a high risk of prejudice or mistrial."

A joint trial with William Pope is also likely to unnecessarily extend the length of time before Michael Pope is able to proceed to trial, Contreras wrote.

"A joint trial may eventually cause an infringement of Michael Pope’s right to a speedy trial if he must wait until his co-defendant is prepared for trial," he added.

Will Pope ran for Topeka City Council

The Popes each face eight criminal charges linked to the Capitol riot, which took place Jan. 6, 2021.

Though acting as his own attorney, court records say Will Pope is being assisted by Washington, D.C.-based standby counsel Nicole Cubbage, whom Pope said was imposed on him against his will.

Will Pope ran unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019. He was then a doctoral student and graduate teaching assistant at Kansas State University.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topekan Will Pope and brother to be tried separately on Jan. 6 charges