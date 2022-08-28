Why Tory heartlands face biggest hit from rising energy bills

Windsor, in Berkshire, is one of the areas forecast to be hit hardest by rising energy bills - Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Traditionally Conservative-voting parts of middle England will be hit hardest by the rise in energy bills, new analysis has found.

The local authorities in which households will see the steepest increases are all in the South and South West, according to the Liberal Democrat research.

Of the top 10 areas in which bills will rise the most, half are in Surrey and the rest are in Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire and Berkshire.

“This is middle England, where people live in suburban houses and where buildings are older than the national average so insulation is poorer,” said a Lib Dem source.

“We are not talking about mansions – these are relatively modest three-bedroom houses where people who have always muddled through and paid their bills will now not be able to cope.” The source added that all but one of the Blue Wall areas currently have a Conservative MP.

Families in Elmbridge, Surrey will see the steepest rise in electricity and gas bills – by £2,606 – followed by those in Tandridge, Mole Valley and Waverley, where bills will rise by £2,490, £2,476 and £2,437 respectively.

The remainder of the top 10 features Sevenoaks, in Kent, Three Rivers, in Hertfordshire, Surrey Heath, Uttlesford, in Essex, Windsor and Maidenhead, in Berkshire, and Brentwood, in Essex.

The analysis used official figures on national average electricity and gas usage, and combined it with data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on local authority and household consumption as well as Ofgem’s announcement on the October price cap rise.

It comes after Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor, warned that middle-earners on salaries of £45,000 will need help from the Government to pay their energy bills.

Mr Zahawi said support could not be confined to families on benefits and warned that gas prices could remain punishingly high for two years.

“My concern is there are those who aren’t on benefits,” he said. “If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you’re having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.

“If you’re a pensioner, it’s really hard. So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I’m looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help. We’re looking at all the options.”

Experts have warned that larger households will be hit hardest by Friday’s rise in the energy price cap because of a quirk in the way it is calculated.

Interactive Investor, a broker calculated that the classic 2.4 family could end up spending £2,362 more than the £3,549 cap when it comes into effect in October.

This is because the increase is driven by dramatically higher electricity prices, meaning larger homes with common mod cons will see a significant increase in their energy bills.