Why the Tory Right may learn to love the OBR

Anyone would think that the Office for Budget Responsibility was a Labour Party invention the way the Opposition keeps championing the Government’s fiscal watchdog against attacks from the Tory Right.

“Yet again we see the Tories talking down the independent OBR and undermining our economic institutions,” Darren Jones, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, fumed in response to a resumed attack this week on the OBR by a group of Conservative MPs, who accused it of “holding back the country’s recovery”.

In fact, the OBR is a Tory creation, and as for being an “economic institution”, it is actually only 14 years old.

Its purpose as originally conceived was not to supply ammunition to Labour against the Government, but as an antidote to the sort of nonsense that went on under Gordon Brown, when fiscal rules to keep the public finances on the straight and narrow were manipulated to destruction in pursuit of a massive expansion of state spending.

By shining a bright light on the inner workings of tax and spend, the OBR was supposed to provide the public finances with at least a degree of credibility and constraint.

In pledging to bolster the OBR’s responsibilities and powers, Labour is trying to present itself as more “fiscally conservative” than the Tories, and lest we forget, remind everyone of the debacle of the Liz Truss mini-Budget, when the Government recklessly went for broke, forgoing any kind of assessment of its plans by the OBR.

Liz Truss resigned after the mini-Budget debacle - Jeff Gilbert Photography

That’s when Labour achieved its breakthrough in the polls. Having got their torchbearer into No 10, the Conservative Right had then proceeded to monumentally cock things up in attempting to vanquish the “economic orthodoxy” that was supposedly standing in the way of growth.

Climbing back from this fiasco is proving an uphill struggle for Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. If your party has just crashed the economy, convincing everyone that you are better stewards of it than the other lot is quite an ask.

As if things were not already bad enough for Downing Street, 50 Conservative MPs and peers have written to the Chancellor questioning the whole raison d’etre of the OBR, and renewing their attack on its forecasting record.

It is as if they have strapped a suicide vest to their chest and marched into the Treasury determined on detonation. There’s not a hint of contrition over what happened just over a year ago, but then this is not solely about the rights and wrongs of the OBR.

Rather, it concerns the battle of ideas for the future, or positioning the Right for the commanding heights of the Tory Party after what at this stage seems like certain defeat for the Government in this year’s general election.

Particular disdain is reserved for the OBR’s forecasting record, which by implication the letter’s signatories deem to be too cautious, crimping the scope for tax cuts and therefore the chances of reelection.

This is odd because ignoring the economic shocks of the pandemic and the energy price spike, which rendered all forecasts meaningless, the OBR has if anything been too optimistic about GDP growth rather than too downbeat.

The OBR was for instance particularly late in downgrading its estimate of trend productivity growth in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and had to be dragged, virtually kicking and screaming, into acknowledging that it had been permanently damaged.

It is also a little unfair to accuse the OBR of failing to take sufficient account of the so-called dynamic effects on the public finances of changes in tax and spend.

Convincing voters that the Tories are still the best stewards of the economy has been quite an ask for Sunak and Hunt - Simon Dawson/No10 Downing Street

In fact, the OBR routinely uses dynamic scoring to judge the overall fiscal effect of policy. Dynamic scoring tries to take account of any wider behavioural changes that might result from policy, distinguishing it from static scoring (or static costing) which only considers the direct (or first round) impact.

Static scoring assumes no change in behaviour as a result of any given cut or increase in taxation, but dynamic scoring looks at economy-wide effects, such as improvements in productivity and increased household consumption, which might in turn affect levels of investment, labour supply, and the yield from VAT and other forms of tax.

It is these dynamic effects that underpin the idea that tax cuts are good for growth, and therefore overall government revenues, even when they are paid for by borrowing more.

As the OBR notes in a recent paper on dynamic scoring, “changes in the rates of personal taxation for high-income individuals have repeatedly led to large behavioural responses”.

For example, the March 2012 Budget decision to cut the top rate of income tax from 50pc to 45pc had a “static costing” (ignoring behavioural effects) of £3.8bn in lower revenue by 2015-16.

However, once the likely behavioural response on the part of taxpayers was taken into account (in the form of both changes in hours worked and ‘tax planning’), the OBR’s central estimate of the loss of revenue was reduced to just £100m.

The argument therefore seems to rest not on whether the OBR uses dynamic modelling – it does – but whether it gives sufficient credit to these effects.

In another example, in March 2020 the Government announced plans to increase public sector capital spending permanently by more than 30pc in real terms. The OBR estimated that, if this were to transpire, it would gradually but significantly increase the public sector capital stock – by around a quarter over the long term.

The full effects would be felt well beyond the five-year forecast horizon but could have led to an eventual increase in the size of the economy of around 2.5pc, the OBR said.

Some of the “fiscal multipliers” used by the OBR in estimating economy-wide effects do admittedly look a little mean; there is a reasonable argument for saying they should be bigger.

But the point is that everyone can see what the OBR is doing, and disagree with it if they want to. Prior to the introduction of the OBR, you would very likely not have known what was going on. You would see only what the politicians wanted you to, which would in all probability have been a fiction.

Governments create something of a rod for their own backs by subjecting themselves to regular OBR assessments.

These assessments in turn determine how much scope, or headroom, ministers have for tax cuts and spending increases in meeting their own fiscal rules.

Yet it is the fiscal rules, not the assessment as such, which provides the constraint, and these are not written by the OBR. This is done by the Government itself, according to what is deemed necessary to keep bond vigilantes at bay and prevent market interest rates spiralling out of control.

As it is, the rules are so flexible as to be almost meaningless. The commitment to falling debt as a percentage of GDP is a rolling target which constantly recedes five years into the future.

This makes the whole spectacle of meeting the rules something of a charade, especially as governments approach the end of parliaments, when more room for tax cuts and or spending increases can be created simply by promising to do things in the next parliament which in practice are quite unlikely to happen.

This Government has for instance got big real terms cuts in departmental spending pencilled in a few years out. Will these commitments be met? Few believe it.

In any case, every time the OBR conducts its assessment, all the numbers change anew, if only because events are likely to render past forecasts obsolete, creating the need for new ones.

In this sense, critics are right to question how worthwhile these exercises really are, and the way they limit the Government’s scope for action. Non-existent headroom in one such assessment can quickly turn into ample scope for tax cuts and or spending increases in the next one.

The OBR’s judgements can therefore have very considerable political consequences.

For now, the OBR is Labour’s friend because it limits the Government’s scope for bribing voters with their own money. But the boot will be on the other foot once Sir Keir Starmer gets his hands on the keys to No 10.

Labour’s “growth strategy” rests substantially on borrowing to invest in the green transition. This is very unlikely to be as growth-inducing as Labour imagines.

Capital investment takes a long time to create a virtuous circle of growth, if indeed it ever does, especially as in this case where much of the kit for going carbon free is bought in from the likes of China.

The OBR is unlikely to be any more accommodating on the growth-enhancing qualities of this kind of debt-fuelled expenditure as it is of fiscal stimulus delivered via tax cuts. Having fallen out of love with the OBR, the Tory Right might even come to appreciate its usefulness.

The OBR may need dethroning somewhat, but to put assessment of the state of the public finances back in the hands of the politicians would not serve us well.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.