Why is the town common in Little Compton called Pike's Peak? We found out

In the heart of Little Compton is a town green with what is arguably a funny name: Pike’s Peak.

Unlike the better-known Pike’s Peak in Colorado, which soars to 14,115 feet, Little Compton's Pike’s Peak is as flat as can be, a perfect spot for road races, flag ceremonies and other community events.

“Why is a random small flat patch of land at the edge of Little Compton's town commons known as Pike’s Peak?” a What and Why reader asked. “People in Little Compton use this term all the time and assume everyone will just know what 'Pike's Peak' means.”

A black-and-white photomechanical postcard of Pike's Peak in Little Compton, estimated to date between 1945 and 1962.

The history of Pike’s Peak in Little Compton

This is a very good question, that once seemingly stumped the people of Little Compton themselves at the April 4, 1962, annual town meeting, when there was thought of changing the name.

As a Providence Journal article from the meeting reported, “Although no one could explain its origin, those present indicated an attachment to the name Pike’s Peak for a small park in town and refused to change it to Memorial Green.”

But while those at that meeting couldn’t remember the name’s origin, it’s not lost to history.

The book “Notes on Little Compton,” published in 1970, relates this story, as told by Little Compton resident Manuel Camara:

“One of the Wilburs who lived in the house later called the Meeting House Inn had been on the 1849 gold rush,” the story reads. “He was a drinking man who often had to be helped home after an evening out. One night friends found him on the road muttering “Pike’s Peak or bust.” They guided him along but when he reached this point of land on the Common, he would go no farther, claiming he had reached Pike’s Peak.”

And from there, the name stuck. Marjory O’Toole, the executive director of the Little Compton Historical Society, was able to fill in a little more detail.

The Wilbur in question was William Wilbur, who had, as Camara said, gone to Pike’s Peak in the mid-1800s, only to come back to Rhode Island. He was so proud of his time in the gold fields that he came back with a huge flag that had marked his mine, which he was known to hang out the window.

“It’s as good as local stories get,” O’Toole said.

William Wilbur, 49, after his return from the gold fields near the real Pike's Peak in Colorado.

Little Compton’s history with the Gold Rush

Local legends can be hard to prove but, in this case, the story fits with what was happening in the town.

“A lot of Little Compton men went to the gold rush, and the folks back then in Little Compton were really interested in the gold rush, including Pike’s Peak,” O’Toole said. “And so, Pike’s Peak was part of the imagination and vocabulary of mid- to late 19th-century Little Compton people.”

About 40 men from the town had headed out West, O’Toole said. The ones who did the best financially were the people who started stores. No one struck it big on gold. Some died trying, some stayed out West, and some, like Wilbur, came back home.

Pike’s Peak was so much a part of the vernacular that there were actually two in town.

On Prospect Hill Farm, owned by a different Wilbur family, the large garbage pile was also named after the famous mountain, O’Toole said.

