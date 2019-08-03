Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July

What happened

Shares of programmatic digital ad-buying platform operator The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) popped 15.6% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

For context, the S&P 500, including dividends, edged up 1.4% last month.

So what

We can attribute The Trade Desk stock's strong performance last month in part to a continuation of the positive momentum it's enjoyed for some time, thanks to the company's robust growth. But the biggest catalyst came on July 26, when shares surged 9.1% following Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) announcement that its Amazon Publisher Services (APS) platform, a sell-side ad platform, is partnering with The Trade Desk and another demand-side platform (DSP), Dataxu TouchPoint.

Data by YCharts.

As my colleague Daniel Sparks wrote at the time, "The partnership gives ad agencies and brands using the two DSPs access to ad inventory available through APS, which consists of ads on ad-supported content on Amazon's Fire TV marketplace. On the flip side, this means publishers using APS now get access to marketers using The Trade Desk's platform."

So far in 2019, The Trade Desk stock is up a whopping 125%, versus the broader market's 18.3% return.