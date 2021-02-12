Why TransUnion (TRU) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

Zacks Equity Research

Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering TransUnion (TRU), which belongs to the Zacks Business - Information Services industry.

This credit reporting company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 20.64%.

For the last reported quarter, TransUnion came out with earnings of $0.81 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76 per share, representing a surprise of 6.58%. For the previous quarter, the company was expected to post earnings of $0.49 per share and it actually produced earnings of $0.66 per share, delivering a surprise of 34.69%.

Price and EPS Surprise

For TransUnion, estimates have been trending higher, thanks in part to this earnings surprise history. And when you look at the stock's positive Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction), it's a great indicator of a future earnings beat, especially when combined with its solid Zacks Rank.

Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better produce a positive surprise nearly 70% of the time. In other words, if you have 10 stocks with this combination, the number of stocks that beat the consensus estimate could be as high as seven.

The Zacks Earnings ESP compares the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter; the Most Accurate Estimate is a version of the Zacks Consensus whose definition is related to change. The idea here is that analysts revising their estimates right before an earnings release have the latest information, which could potentially be more accurate than what they and others contributing to the consensus had predicted earlier.

TransUnion has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% at the moment, suggesting that analysts have grown bullish on its near-term earnings potential. When you combine this positive Earnings ESP with the stock's Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), it shows that another beat is possibly around the corner. The company's next earnings report is expected to be released on February 16, 2021.

Investors should note, however, that a negative Earnings ESP reading is not indicative of an earnings miss, but a negative value does reduce the predictive power of this metric.

Many companies end up beating the consensus EPS estimate, but that may not be the sole basis for their stocks moving higher. On the other hand, some stocks may hold their ground even if they end up missing the consensus estimate.

Because of this, it's really important to check a company's Earnings ESP ahead of its quarterly release to increase the odds of success. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Latest Stories

  • Fauci says all Americans could start to get vaccinated in April. Here are the numbers to back up his prediction.

    On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, made a prediction that was like music to the ears of millions of Americans who aren’t eligible for COVID-19 vaccination yet.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • $1,400 stimulus checks just got one step closer to reality. Here’s what to know

    Democrats are hoping to pass the coronavirus relief deal before March 14.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Yahoo News reporter asks if White House considers Capitol riot a 'coup'

    White House press secretary Jen Psaski held a briefing on Wednesday and was asked by White House Correspondent Hunter Walker if the administration considers the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol an attempted "coup."

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • Melania is ignoring impeachment and jealous over attention Jill Biden is getting, sources say

    Having left DC with low approval ratings, Ms Trump has sometimes been ‘bitter and chilly’ towards her husband, troubled that his attempts to overturn election may have tarnished her public image

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russia says it would be ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.

  • Court won't delay extradition of 2 nabbed in Ghosn's escape

    A U.S. appeals court refused Thursday to put on hold the extradition of two men wanted by Japan on accusations that they helped smuggle former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box in 2019. The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an emergency petition to halt Michael and Peter Taylor's extradition to give them time to challenge a lower court ruling. The U.S. government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday, according to the Taylors' lawyers.

  • Oath Keepers leader waited for Trump to ‘activate’ them before Capitol attack

    Jessica Watkins allegedly underwent 'war games' training to be 'field-ready' for inauguration

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Spokesman: Muslim youth kills Ahmadi physician in Pakistan

    A Pakistani Muslim youth shot and killed an Ahmadi homeopathic doctor at his clinic in the northwestern city of Peshawar on Thursday, the police and a spokesman for the minority group said. The attacker on Dr. Abdul Qadir, 65, was immediately caught by residents and handed over to the local police. Saleem Uddin, a spokesman for Ahmadi community, released a statement condemning the attack and saying that members of their community were being constantly targeted because of their faith.

  • British man freed in Indonesia after serving sentence for death of policeman

    A British man jailed for his role in the death of an Indonesian policeman in 2016 on a beach in Bali was released on Thursday after serving his sentence. David Taylor, 38, was jailed in March 2017 together with his Australian girlfriend, Sara Connor, over the death of traffic policeman Wayan Sudarsa, whose body was found on the island's popular Kuta beach with neck and head wounds. Taylor left Bali's Kerobokan jail dressed in a black T-shirt and with dark glasses and a mask.