Why You Should Like TraWell Co S.p.A.’s (BIT:TWL) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate TraWell Co S.p.A. (BIT:TWL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for TraWell Co:

0.14 = €5.0m ÷ (€43m - €8.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, TraWell Co has an ROCE of 14%.

View our latest analysis for TraWell Co

Is TraWell Co's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that TraWell Co's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 10% average in the Infrastructure industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where TraWell Co sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

TraWell Co has an ROCE of 14%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how TraWell Co's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:TWL Past Revenue and Net Income, July 28th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If TraWell Co is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect TraWell Co's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

TraWell Co has total assets of €43m and current liabilities of €8.5m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On TraWell Co's ROCE

Overall, TraWell Co has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. TraWell Co shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.