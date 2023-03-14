Why Tremor International Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) attracted several inquiries from prospective bidders.

  • Tremor's board had asked bankers at Goldman Sachs to review its options and evaluate a fair price for a formal offer, Sky News reports.

  • The update comes a year after the withdrawal of a 900p-a-share takeover offer by a U.S. buyout firm amid market uncertainty prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Both strategic and financial bidders approached Tremor, which provides digital advertising solutions to clients like Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

  • Tremor failed to satisfy investors due to its weak share price performance, which forced it to withdraw pay-related resolutions at its most recent AGM. The shares have more than halved during the last 12 months.

  • In March, Tremor reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 5% year-on-year to $107.7 million, beating the consensus of $105.8 million.

  • Non-IFRS EPS of $0.15 missed the consensus of $0.37.

  • Price Action: TRMR shares traded higher by 10.30% at $6.29 on the last check Tuesday.

