Why You Should Like Trention AB (publ)’s (STO:TRENT) ROCE

Today we'll look at Trention AB (publ) (STO:TRENT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Trention:

0.12 = kr40m ÷ (kr351m - kr22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Trention has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Trention Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Trention's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 4.8% average in the Renewable Energy industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Trention compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Trention delivered an ROCE of 12%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Trention's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Trention is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Trention's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Trention has total liabilities of kr22m and total assets of kr351m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 6.4% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), Trention earns a sound return on capital employed.

Our Take On Trention's ROCE

This is good to see, and while better prospects may exist, Trention seems worth researching further. Trention shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .